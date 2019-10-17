Choice Hotels Expands Presence in Japan with More than 30 New Hotels Expected to Open by 2033

The first seven of the new Comfort hotels are planned to open over the next three years in large cities including Kyoto, Matsuyama and Nagoya. This aggressive expansion is expected to bring the number of rooms in the Comfort portfolio to more than 15,000 by 2025 , positioning Choice Hotels Japan as one of Japan's top-five operators.

To commemorate the master franchising agreement extension, a signing ceremony was held yesterday in Tokyo, which included Choice Hotels International President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pacious and Choice Hotels Japan President and Representative Director Takeya Muraki.

"International growth is a major focus for us and Japan is one of the world's fastest-growing travel destinations, so we're thrilled to increase our presence in this highly sought-after global market," said Pacious. "We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Choice Hotels Japan as we continue to grow Comfort's presence and further integrate our digital business delivery platforms."

The renewed agreement with Choice Hotels Japan is the latest sign of success as Choice Hotels International executes its international growth strategy. In the first half of 2019, Choice Hotels International significantly grew its portfolio of rooms and hotels located outside the U.S., increasing by 4.1% and 5.4%, respectively, from June 30, 2018.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Comfort®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Comfort Suites are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family is steadily progressing on a multiyear transformation initiative that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo — signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside. Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

