Choice Hotels Expands Vacation Rental Offering

In addition to increasing its existing presence in key vacation markets, such as Orlando, Fla., Myrtle Beach, S.C and the Florida Gulf Coast, the brand added accommodations in several new destinations, including Lake Tahoe, Calif., Outer Banks, N.C., Gatlinburg, Tenn., Maui, Hawaii, and multiple destinations in the Colorado Rockies.

"Choice Hotels understands the importance of vacation and is committed to helping travelers feel assured that they'll have the perfect vacation rental experience. The company is proud to have successfully increased its vacation rentals portfolio from about 1,100 properties to more than 20,000 in the most sought-out vacation destinations," said Steve Caron, vice president, Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels. "Whether guests travel with family or friends, seek adventure or relaxation, we know the newly expanded offering will make it easier for guests to create lasting memories in the places they want to visit most with the people they love."

Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels offers a wide selection of accommodations, including private residences, townhomes, cabins and resorts, and features many of the amenities guests want most during vacation, such as private pools, pet-friendly accommodations, beach and ski access, and scenic views. Each property chosen to be a part of the vacation rental program is managed by a local, professional management company available to provide on-call local support and peace of mind for guests during their stay. Every Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels rental property also participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program, allowing guests to earn and redeem points for all vacation rental stays with no blackout periods.

In addition to its expanded portfolio, the Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels brand also launched an all new state-of-the-art website to further enhance the overall vacation shopping experience, from initial search through booking. The new site features detailed descriptions and photos of each property, user-friendly search functions, interactive maps and instantaneous booking capability on all properties to provide the confidence that comes with booking through a trusted brand and leading global hospitality company.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria®, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

