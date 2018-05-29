Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Annual Premier Awards

"Our Premier Award winners represent the dedication to service and innovation in which Choice Hotels and its family of brands was built upon," said David Pepper, chief development officer, Choice Hotels. "We deeply value our relationship with owners, and each of these winners has helped fortify Choice Hotels as a best-in-class hospitality and franchising company. We look forward to continually raising the bar for excellence in hospitality and development through future collaboration with owners like these."

Each of the winners were noted for providing exceptional guest experiences, commitment to development, and embodiment of the Choice Hotels brand promise.

Hospitality Asset Management owns and operates several Choice branded properties in State College and Carlisle Pennsylvania including the Four Diamond Carnegie Inn and Spa, an Ascend Hotel Collection member. The Premier Hotelier award builds upon past accolades the company has received from Choice Hotels for their exceptional service and award-winning properties.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Premier Hotelier Award, which recognizes our ongoing commitment to property excellence across our entire portfolio, and our dedication to our guests and staff," said Mark Morath, founder and chief executive officer, Hospitality Asset Management. "Choice Hotels has been a tremendous resource and teammate, and one that we are thrilled to continue working closely with."

Magnolia Hospitality Group owns and manages more than 10 Choice branded hotels throughout Texas and Louisiana, opening their first hotel more than 30 years ago.

"We're humbled to be recognized as the Premier Legacy Award winner," said Mukund "Mike" Patel, chief executive officer, Magnolia Hospitality Group. "Magnolia Hospitality Group has enjoyed an enduring and productive relationship with Choice Hotels for several decades, and this award acknowledges our passion for hospitality and commitment to family and community."

Fillmore Capital Partners in conjunction with affiliate companies, Fillmore Property Group and Fillmore Hospitality, has developed five Cambria Hotels properties, including the Cambria Hotel Nashville, Cambria Hotel New Orleans Downtown Warehouse District, Cambria Hotel LAX, Cambria Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile, and Cambria Hotel Southlake DFW North.

"The distinction of Premier Developer is a testament to our continued collaboration with Choice Hotels and our dedication to the Cambria Hotels brand," said Ron Silva, president and chief executive officer, Fillmore Capital Partners. "Over the course of the past few years, Choice and Fillmore have worked closely to expand the upscale brand to key urban markets throughout the country, and we look forward to introducing even more great products with Choice in the coming years."

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®,Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites ®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-honors-top-franchisees-with-annual-premier-awards-300655728.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

