Choice Hotels Inks Mid-Atlantic Multi-Unit Conversion Agreement

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has signed an agreement with Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts to convert and open eight Choice-branded properties across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The hotels will open before the end of the year and in early 2019 in multiple cities and include a mix of the Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Quality Inn, and Rodeway brands:

Lancaster, Pa. , conversion to Clarion – Travelers can dine at the hotel's new Indian-American Fusion restaurant and explore Amish Country's picturesque landscape from the center of Lancaster .

– Travelers can dine at the hotel's new Indian-American Fusion restaurant and explore Amish Country's picturesque landscape from the center of . Levittown, Pa. , conversion to Clarion – The 120-room hotel is near Philadelphia , PARX Casino, Historic New Hope, and Sesame Place amusement park.

– The 120-room hotel is near , PARX Casino, Historic New Hope, and Sesame Place amusement park. Lebanon, Pa. , conversion to dual-branded Clarion and Rodeway Inn – The hotel will offer guests two distinct lodging options with access to major attractions, such as Hersheypark, Rock Lititz, and the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair.

– The hotel will offer guests two distinct lodging options with access to major attractions, such as Hersheypark, Rock Lititz, and the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair. South Boston, Va. , conversion to Clarion Pointe – This property will be one of the first Clarion Pointe hotels to open. It's a short drive to Danville, Virginia International Raceway, South Boston Speedway, and downtown South Boston , where guests can immerse themselves in the town's southern hospitality and main street charm.

– This property will be one of the first Clarion Pointe hotels to open. It's a short drive to International Raceway, South Boston Speedway, and downtown , where guests can immerse themselves in the town's southern hospitality and main street charm. Seaside Heights, N.J. , conversion to Quality Inn – The hotel's New Jersey Shore location, two blocks to the ocean, is a major draw for leisure travelers, with access to Casino Pier Breakwater & Beach Waterpark, Six Flags, and Jackson Premium Outlets.

– The hotel's New Jersey Shore location, two blocks to the ocean, is a major draw for leisure travelers, with access to Casino Pier Breakwater & Beach Waterpark, Six Flags, and Jackson Premium Outlets. Seaside Heights, N.J. , conversion to Rodeway Inn – The hotel is a block-and-a-half from the ocean and within walking distance to the many New Jersey Shore attractions. It's also a short drive to the famous Island Beach State Park .

– The hotel is a block-and-a-half from the ocean and within walking distance to the many New Jersey Shore attractions. It's also a short drive to the famous . Wildwood, N.J. , conversion to Quality Inn – This property marks Choice's first hotel in the city of Wildwood . Situated on the New Jersey Shore Wildwood boardwalk, the hotel's prime oceanfront location offers scenic ocean views and access to 38 blocks of boardwalk entertainment, Morey's Piers, Cape May , and the Wildwood Convention Center.

"This multi-pack agreement is a testament to our proven family of brands and midscale leadership," said Tom Nee, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "We're committed to providing high-quality lodging brands whose success is bolstered by best-in-class resources to help owners run profitable businesses. We're pleased to continue and deepen our relationship with Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts by adding these franchises to their existing Choice Hotels portfolio."

Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts is a leading provider of hotels and accommodations with more than 16 individually owned and operated properties in the United States.

"Choice Hotels' steadfast pledge to provide the best quality, service, and experience to its guests and franchisees truly aligns with our core values," said Gaurang Jariwala, Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts. "We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with Choice and add these properties to their expansive distribution platform in great Mid-Atlantic destinations. We look forward to offering guests these new and exciting options, whether they are traveling for leisure, business, or as a group."

For more information on Choice Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,900 hotels, representing more than 560,000 rooms in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts

Hammock Worldwide® is a leading provider of hotel accommodations, including sports travel accommodations, business travel accommodations, and family travel accommodations, which now includes more than 16 individually owned and operated hotel properties in United States locations throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New York. They recently completed renovations at hotels in Lebanon PA, Lancaster PA, & Wildwood NJ. Hammock Worldwide's network of hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton Worldwide®, Choice Hotels®, as well as boutique hotels & resort brands. Providing hotel rooms in the United States, Hammock Worldwide has established strong relationships with sports travel companies and business clients, as well as individual family travelers. For more information or to make a hotel reservation, visit www.hammockworldwide.com.



Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

