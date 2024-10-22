Choice Hotels International and Members of Choice Privileges Come Together for Donation to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

News provided by

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Oct 22, 2024, 09:00 ET

Choice Privileges points donation and Choice corporate matching campaign continues

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a matching campaign, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) associates and members of the Choice Privileges rewards program have joined together to donate more than $90,000 to date toward the American Red Cross relief efforts for communities in the Southeast impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. With more work still to be done on the ground to help those affected, the Choice corporate matching campaign continues, and members are invited to contribute additional points.

Choice Privileges members have donated more than 14 million points, equivalent to over $70,000, to date. Choice has fulfilled a $20,000 donation match and committed to match another $30,000, as the campaign continues. Additional donations have come from company associates and matching through Choice Gives, the company's corporate charity donation matching program.

"We're thankful for the support and proud of our Choice Privileges members, associates, and company for donating over $90,000 to the American Red Cross to help the communities affected by the hurricanes in the Southeast," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, upscale brands & chief sustainability officer, Choice Hotels International.

To contribute to the effort by donating Choice Privileges points, please visit: https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/redeem-points/donations

To make monetary donations to the American Red Cross, please visit: https://www.redcross.org/donate/dr/hurricanes-milton-helene.html

For more information on Choice Hotels' social responsibility efforts, access Choice's latest Environment, Social, and Governance Report here: https://investor.choicehotels.com/esg/esg-documents/default.aspx   

