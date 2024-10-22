Choice Hotels International and Members of Choice Privileges Come Together for Donation to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

Choice Privileges members have donated more than 14 million points, equivalent to over $70,000, to date. Choice has fulfilled a $20,000 donation match and committed to match another $30,000, as the campaign continues. Additional donations have come from company associates and matching through Choice Gives, the company's corporate charity donation matching program.

"We're thankful for the support and proud of our Choice Privileges members, associates, and company for donating over $90,000 to the American Red Cross to help the communities affected by the hurricanes in the Southeast," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, upscale brands & chief sustainability officer, Choice Hotels International.

To contribute to the effort by donating Choice Privileges points, please visit: https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/redeem-points/donations

To make monetary donations to the American Red Cross, please visit: https://www.redcross.org/donate/dr/hurricanes-milton-helene.html

For more information on Choice Hotels' social responsibility efforts, access Choice's latest Environment, Social, and Governance Report here: https://investor.choicehotels.com/esg/esg-documents/default.aspx

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.