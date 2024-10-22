Choice Hotels International and Members of Choice Privileges Come Together for Donation to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts
News provided byChoice Hotels International, Inc.
Oct 22, 2024, 09:00 ET
Choice Privileges points donation and Choice corporate matching campaign continues
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a matching campaign, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) associates and members of the Choice Privileges rewards program have joined together to donate more than $90,000 to date toward the American Red Cross relief efforts for communities in the Southeast impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. With more work still to be done on the ground to help those affected, the Choice corporate matching campaign continues, and members are invited to contribute additional points.
Share this article