Choice Hotels International Announces 2024 Grant Recipients of "Your Community, Your Choice" Program, Donates $75,000 to Support Local Communities

Choice Hotels celebrates 5th year of the program helping hotels donate a combined total of $275,000 to local nonprofits across the country

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is proud to announce the 2024 recipients of its "Your Community, Your Choice" grant program. Through this program, Choice supports causes that are meaningful to hotel owners by offering grants to local organizations. These grants have funded causes that address food security, veteran support, aid for abuse and trafficking victims, youth education, animal shelters, and more.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the initiative, which has donated a total of $275,000 to local nonprofits through more than 70 hotels across the United States since its inception in 2019. "At Choice Hotels, we believe in the power of our hotels to be catalysts for positive change within their communities," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, upscale brands and chief sustainability officer, Choice Hotels International. "We're honored to celebrate the 5th year of the 'Your Community, Your Choice' program by supporting the impactful work of these nonprofits, whose efforts align with our commitment to build a better tomorrow, today."

Each of the 2024 nonprofit winners were nominated by Choice hotels which have a connection to the work and mission of these organizations in their communities. This year's "Your Community, Your Choice" grant recipients are:

As an advocate of local businesses since its founding, Choice Hotels places owners of its hotels at the center of everything it does. The Your Community, Your Choice program is one of many ways in which Choice empowers owners and operators to be engaged community members, including:

Helping those in need, with ongoing efforts with the American Red Cross and Operation Homefront .

and . Equipping hotels to help prevent human trafficking, and supporting its victims with PACT, Polaris, AHLA's No Room For Trafficking, and SafeStay by ReloShare.

Enabling hotels to reduce their environmental footprint by promoting sustainable practices and providing them with relevant tools such as the Room to be Green program, Green Key Global and WTTC's Hotel Sustainability Basics certifications.

More information about the "Your Community, Your Choice" program can be found here:

https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/your-community-your-choice/

For more information on Choice Hotels' social responsibility efforts, access Choice's latest Environment, Social, and Governance Report here: https://investor.choicehotels.com/esg/esg-documents/default.aspx

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The one to watch in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 635,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.