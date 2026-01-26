Choice Hotels International Announces 2025 Development Performance Fueled by Record International Growth and Sustained Momentum Across Key Segments

"Our 2025 development performance reflects the strength of our strategy and the power of our global portfolio," said Choice Hotels International President and CEO Patrick Pacious. "We significantly expanded our international footprint, delivered record extended stay results, and continued to unlock new opportunities for owners across every segment. I'm incredibly proud of our teams for the discipline, innovation, and partnership they bring to our franchisees every day. With a strong pipeline and growing brand momentum, we are well positioned for continued success in 2026 and beyond."

Breakthrough International Growth Set the Pace in 2025

Together, these milestones underscore Choice Hotels International's accelerating global scale and its commitment to sustained, long-term international growth.

Record Extended Stay Growth Reflects Continued Brand Leadership

Choice Hotels' extended stay platform delivered its strongest year on record, reinforcing the company's leadership in one of the fastest-growing segments in hospitality. In 2025, the company opened 66 domestic extended stay hotels, surpassing 2024's total and highlighting growing demand from both owners and guests. WoodSpring Suites opened 28 new hotels, and Everhome Suites celebrated its 25th opening with a milestone property in Somerset, New York. The company also signed 93 total franchise agreements across its four extended stay brands, led by WoodSpring Suites with 50 contracts. The company continued to be a growth leader in new construction with WoodSpring. Extended stay performance continued to provide reliable value for guests and franchisees, with RPI increasing across MainStay, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring. The segment was further supported by Global Sales gains and the momentum of the company's first-ever Extended Stay marketing campaign, "Stay in Your Rhythm," which unified all four brands under a single value proposition.

Upscale Portfolio Strengthens Competitive Positioning

Choice Hotels' upscale brands delivered steady growth and continued differentiation in 2025 through strong openings, enhanced brand positioning, and meaningful operational improvements. The company opened 27 domestic upscale hotels across Ascend Collection, Cambria Hotels, and Radisson, with notable new properties in Templeton, in the heart of central California's wine country, and Northlake, Texas. The company's domestic upscale pipeline grew to 133 hotels, with projected openings expected to increase in 2026. The company advanced a series of key initiatives — including a refreshed Ascend Collection identity, a conversion-ready Cambria guestroom, updated PIP strategies, new amenities solutions, and the Cambria Boost performance program — all aimed at strengthening the guest experience, enhancing operational efficiency, and further improving owner value.

Core Brands Deliver Strong Development Growth and Continued Brand Innovation

Choice Hotels' core brands maintained a strong development position, awarding 247 U.S. franchise agreements — a year‑over‑year increase and a testament to continued demand from franchisees across midscale and economy segments. Country Inn & Suites awarded 50% more U.S. franchise agreements compared to 2024, while Quality Inn delivered double‑digit increases with 57 U.S. agreements awarded. Growth remained consistent across Comfort, Sleep Inn, and Econo Lodge, with strong conversion activity. The company also advanced several major brand initiatives across its upper midscale portfolio, including refreshed Comfort and Country Inn & Suites identities, the rollout of a new coffee experience across more than 2,000 hotels expected by mid‑2026, and new FF&E programs helping deliver significant cost savings.

About Choice Hotels®

