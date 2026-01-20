Choice Hotels International Launches New Global Campaign Centered on Travel Values

As travelers increasingly prioritize experiences over things, value has taken on a new meaning. Today's consumers want to stretch their travel dollars further by unlocking more: more trips, more experiences, and more memories. The campaign taps into this shift, reframing value and showing how Choice Hotels continues to help guests get more out of every stay.

This campaign marks the company's third year collaborating with actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, whose humor and relatability help bring the idea to life. Developed in collaboration with Key, creative agency 72andSunny New York, media agency dentsu X, and Choice Hotels, the multi-channel campaign includes 30- and 15-second commercials running across TV, connected TV, digital, and social channels throughout 2026.

The creative embraces the idea that value means something a little different to everyone. Whether you value an extra round of golf, a night out dancing, or spaces designed to unwind and recharge, the campaign demonstrates that Choice Hotels has a place for every kind of trip, and every kind of traveler.

"Our campaign reflects how people are thinking about travel today," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels International. "As we continue to grow our footprint and awareness with global audiences, this campaign shows how Choice Hotels offers guests more ways to get what they value on a trip across an extensive portfolio of brands and locations, so they can enjoy comfort, flexibility, and making meaningful memories."

Key's continued partnership with Choice Hotels is rooted in how travel has shaped his own life. "Some of my fondest memories, from childhood to recent years, come from being on the road with loved ones," said Keegan-Michael Key. "What I appreciate about Choice Hotels is how deeply they value creating meaningful moments for guests, and their wide range of brands reflects that commitment by offering options for every guest and every kind of stay. They continue to create places that take the pressure off travel, which is why staying at their hotels resonates with me."

This year's campaign highlights Choice Hotels brands that define value today, from the familiarity and ease of Comfort Hotels to the elevated design and local feel of Cambria Hotels. Together, these brands show how Choice Hotels supports a variety of travel styles, priorities, and reasons for being on the road. The campaign also highlights Choice Privileges®, the #1 hotel rewards program, which recently launched an all-new rewards experience enabling members to earn more rewards more frequently, achieve Elite status faster, and access exclusive benefits designed to help get the most from every stay. The inclusion of the award-winning rewards program reinforces how Choice Hotels continues to lead the way in redefining loyalty and giving members simple, attainable, and flexible ways to earn and use rewards at over 7,000 properties across 46 countries and territories.

The campaign will launch on January 20th and will be seen across various entertainment and sports channels, including notable prime sports moments like college basketball. The campaign will also appear across Choice Hotels' and Key's social media channels, with key channels including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snap and TikTok.

To view the ad campaign, click here.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.