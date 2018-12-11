Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215 Per Share

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.215 per share. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2019, to stockholders of record on January 2, 2019.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,900 hotels, representing more than 560,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

