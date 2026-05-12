Choice Hotels International Concludes 70th Annual Convention, "Making More Possible" for Franchise Owners and Guests

Choice Hotels also reinforced its commitment to long-term brand health and performance, including continued focus on property quality, owner support resources, and a strong development engine designed to help owners grow in an increasingly favorable operating environment.

"At Choice Hotels, our focus is simple: more revenue opportunities, lower operating friction, and the tools and support to run great hotels with confidence to Make More Possible. By combining the power of our scale, loyalty, and technology with hands-on support, we're helping owners grow profitability, so they can focus on delivering superb guest experiences," said President and CEO Patrick Pacious. "Looking ahead, we're investing to continue to lead in the next era of AI-led travel discovery and booking, while strengthening guest trust and loyalty across our brands. With agentic commerce, AI agents search for, research, compare, and book hotels on behalf of consumers. Choice Hotels is poised for this transformation and will help drive growth and performance for our franchisees for years to come."

In addition to sharing milestones and the key areas Choice Hotels is investing in across its system, the company also awarded and celebrated top-performing hotels and owners.

Premier Award Winners

The Premier Legacy Award recognizes phenomenal and longstanding hotel owners who have built a true legacy with the company. It goes to owners who have demonstrated an incredible commitment to development with Choice Hotels.

Azim Saju and ARK Hospitality (Premier Legacy Award): Azim grew up in the hotel business, beginning with his family's first Econo Lodge purchase in 1981, and went on to buy his first hotel as owner of record—a Sleep Inn—in 2003. Today, he manages more than 100 hotel properties across multiple franchisors and holds ownership stakes in approximately 20, while also serving as a longtime and deeply engaged leader within Choice Hotels Owners Council, including three terms as Chairman and his current role as Director of Region 1.

Azim grew up in the hotel business, beginning with his family's first Econo Lodge purchase in 1981, and went on to buy his first hotel as owner of record—a Sleep Inn—in 2003. Today, he manages more than 100 hotel properties across multiple franchisors and holds ownership stakes in approximately 20, while also serving as a longtime and deeply engaged leader within Choice Hotels Owners Council, including three terms as Chairman and his current role as Director of Region 1. Ash Sangani and Giri Hotels (Premier Developer Award): Ash brings more than 25 years of experience in hotel ownership. Today, he owns 12 Choice Hotels properties and is currently leading development of the Cambria in Burlington, Vermont, the largest and most significant project ever undertaken by Giri Hotels.

Best of Choice Winners

Each year, the Best of Choice Awards recognizes the best U.S. hotel from each brand and the best international properties. Each winner demonstrates a commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence, representing the very best Choice Hotels has to offer from across its wide-ranging portfolio.

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About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings, development pipeline growth, and brand expansion. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions, travel demand, development timelines, and other factors discussed in Choice Hotels International's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, and Choice undertakes no obligation to update them.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting Street, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.