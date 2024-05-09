Choice Hotels International Concludes 68th Annual Convention, One of its Largest Ever

"This year's convention was about celebrating the new level of success that Choice and its franchisees have achieved together," said Choice Hotels President and CEO Patrick Pacious. "I've never been more optimistic about our shared future. With our brands well positioned to capture even more of the growing travel demand, we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us."

During the event, Choice awarded and celebrated the top-performing hotels through Choice's Premier Awards and the Best of Choice Awards, the company's most coveted accolades.

Premier Award Winners

Kunal Dave of Laxmi Hotels Group (Premier Developer Award) : Dave has been a Choice owner for over a decade and currently owns more than 25 Choice hotels spanning Economy, Midscale, Upper Midscale, and Extended Stay. He excels at repositioning and rebranding properties to drive up revenue and profitability.

: Dave has been a Choice owner for over a decade and currently owns more than 25 Choice hotels spanning Economy, Midscale, Upper Midscale, and Extended Stay. He excels at repositioning and rebranding properties to drive up revenue and profitability. Bob Patel of Omaha Hotels, Inc. (Premier Legacy Award): Patel began his relationship with Choice over 15 years ago by purchasing an Econo Lodge in Janesville, Wisconsin . Today, he has 15 Choice hotels under the Comfort, Country, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, and MainStay Suites brands. A longtime member of the Wisconsin Hotel Association, he is passionate about mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs.

Best of Choice Winners

Like the Premier winners, the Best of Choice award recipients were selected for their demonstrated commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence. The best international properties and the best hotel per brand in the U.S. were selected.

