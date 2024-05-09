Choice Hotels International Concludes 68th Annual Convention, One of its Largest Ever
May 09, 2024, 09:00 ET
Highlights included the relaunch of Park Inn by Radisson, the reintroduction of the SOAR program to create hotel ownership opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs, and awards for top hotels
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) concluded its 68th Annual Convention in Las Vegas, NV, one of the largest to date. Over the course of three days, Choice provided owners and operators with a roadmap on how together they will capitalize on their competitive position to capture the growing demand for travel. Choice announced the relaunch of Park Inn by Radisson and its strategic repositioning into the premium value space. The company also reintroduced the SOAR program and reaffirmed its over twenty-year commitment to create hotel ownership opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Share this article