Choice Hotels International Engages Top-Tier Agencies, 72andSunny New York for Creative and dentsu X for Digital Media, to Continue Taking Its Consumer Marketing to the Next Level

A different company today than even two years ago, Choice Hotels has expanded to eight upscale and full-service hotel brands globally, introduced new vibrant designs for several of its well-known select-service and lifestyle hotel brands, is opening extended stay hotels to meet growing demand for stays longer than a week, and is transforming its rewards program, Choice Privileges, to be more experiential and offer even more benefits and ways to earn and redeem points. Together with Choice's in-house marketing team and longtime agency Havas Media, which will continue to lead media planning and buying for TV, 72andSunny and dentsu X will collaborate to leverage these transformative opportunities to continue elevating Choice's affinity and perception in the marketplace and help drive direct bookings for its expanded collection of 22 hotel brands, including Radisson, Cambria Hotels, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Comfort Hotels, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, Everhome Suites, WoodSpring Suites and others.

"We're adapting to the ever-changing consumer landscape with a stronger portfolio of brands and a fresh take on our advertising and digital strategy," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels International. "We're thrilled to partner with 72andSunny, dentsu X and Havas Media to bring breakthrough creative to right guests, at the right time and in the right channels."

dentsu X has already hit the ground running, developing and implementing a media strategy for the remainder of 2024 that leverages Choice's biggest-ever campaign, "A Stay for Any You," featuring actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key. The plan includes expanding further into traditional TV and online ads, social media, podcasts and other media channels. 72andSunny has kicked off the research and development of Choice's 2025 marketing campaign, which is expected to launch early in the new year.

To identify the right agencies that fit the needs of the business both today and into the future, Choice conducted an extensive RFP, specifically looking for agencies that had demonstrated success in navigating the constantly shifting media landscape and were adept at crafting compelling narratives that could agilely adapt to meet the needs of a diverse set of target consumers. Through the process, 72andSunny — renowned for its collaborative approach and proven ability to create culturally resonant, award-winning campaigns that significantly enhance brand love and raise awareness — and dentsu X - known for their unique ability to defy convention by leveraging people-based insights to drive innovative media experiences that deliver business outcomes - rose to the top.

"Choice Hotels is one of the largest and most successful hotel chains, and they're some of the most ambitious and kindhearted partners, as well," said Ali Cornford, Managing Director of 72andSunny New York. "We're beyond excited to help them build upon their current momentum, while bringing to life all the ways people can experience more when they book direct with Choice Hotels."

For more information on Choice Hotels and its collection of brands, please visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About 72andSunny

72andSunny is a global marketing agency who unlock possibilities for the world's most ambitious brands. With offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, 72andSunny leads with unparalleled strategy, disruptive creativity, and is driven to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row and is a two-time "Agency of the Year" winner for Advertising Age and Adweek. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com and on Instagram: @72andSunny.

About dentsu X

dentsu X is an integrated agency network combining best-in-class communication and media planning services, content creation, technology, data and behavioral insights. dentsu X helps brands create integrated and personalized marketing solutions to cut through the noise of a saturated media market and meet rapidly changing consumer demands to deliver 'Experience Beyond Exposure.' It has more than 3,500 experts in 52 markets.

www.dxglobal.com

