Choice Hotels International Exceeds Top End Of Full Year Guidance For EPS And Expands Domestic Upscale Room Portfolio By Over 40%

Additionally, during 2019, the company continued to strengthen its presence in the higher growth and more revenue intense upscale, midscale and extended stay chain scale segments. In particular, the company:

Achieved a record 11 Cambria hotels opened in key markets and grew the number of rooms by 28%; the brand reached a milestone of 50 open hotels with 27 additional hotels under active construction as of year end 2019.

Expanded the number of domestic rooms in its upscale brands, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to over 29,000 for full year 2019, representing a 44% increase from the prior year and inclusive of 17 properties associated with the company's strategic partnership with AMResorts, an Apple Leisure Group brand known for its portfolio of luxury, all-inclusive resorts.

Surpassed 400 domestic hotels in its extended stay portfolio at year end 2019, a 10% increase since December 31, 2018 . The company also increased its extended stay domestic pipeline by 13% to 315 hotels over the same period. The WoodSpring Suites brand continued its expansion, achieving over 8% growth in the number of domestic hotels open and a 23% increase in the domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development. In January 2020 , the company further strengthened its extended stay presence by introducing Everhome Suites, an all-new construction midscale brand in the extended stay segment, with multiple developers having already committed to build 13 Everhome Suites hotels.

. The company also increased its extended stay domestic pipeline by 13% to 315 hotels over the same period. The WoodSpring Suites brand continued its expansion, achieving over 8% growth in the number of domestic hotels open and a 23% increase in the domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development. In , the company further strengthened its extended stay presence by introducing Everhome Suites, an all-new construction midscale brand in the extended stay segment, with multiple developers having already committed to build 13 Everhome Suites hotels. Continued its leadership in the midscale segment by opening an average of more than one Comfort hotel per week in 2019, the highest number of Comfort openings in eight years. Comfort's domestic pipeline reached 290 hotels, approximately 80% of which are new construction. The brand's domestic franchise agreements awarded for the full year increased by 20% over the prior year and are expected to generate higher revenues throughout the life of contracts, compared to the domestic franchise agreements awarded in 2018.

"In 2019, Choice Hotels drove impressive results in the revenue-intense segments where we operate – upscale, extended stay, and midscale – with proven brands supported by a strong value proposition for our franchisees. Growth in these higher value segments, the continued expansion of our platform business through key partnerships, new technology, and other key franchisee resources have enabled us to drive our top-line revenue and deliver tangible, value-added solutions to our hotel owners and customers," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "Our results are a testament to the success of our long-term growth strategy to invest in brands built for the customer of tomorrow."

Additional details for the company's fourth quarter 2019 and full year results are as follows:

Revenues

Total revenues increased by 7% to $1.1 billion for full year 2019 and by 9% to $268.1 million for the fourth quarter from total revenues reported for the same periods of 2018.

for full year 2019 and by 9% to for the fourth quarter from total revenues reported for the same periods of 2018. Total revenues, excluding marketing and reservation system fees, grew 8% for the full year over the prior year to $537.4 million and increased 10% to $130.2 million for the fourth quarter over the prior year comparable period.

and increased 10% to for the fourth quarter over the prior year comparable period. Full year domestic royalties totaled $366.6 million , a 3% increase from the same period of 2018 and reached $82.3 million for the fourth quarter, a 2.5% increase over the prior year comparable period.

, a 3% increase from the same period of 2018 and reached for the fourth quarter, a 2.5% increase over the prior year comparable period. Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased 0.9% and 2.1% for full year and the fourth quarter 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of the prior year. In the fourth quarter, Comfort hotels that completed renovations experienced the third consecutive quarter of RevPAR share gains versus their local competition.

The company's effective domestic royalty rate for the full year 2019 increased 11 basis points over the prior year to 4.86% and grew 10 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 over the prior year fourth quarter, the fourth consecutive year of double-digit basis-point growth.

Procurement services revenue grew 18% for the full year 2019 to $61.4 million and increased 9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $13.8 million , compared to the same periods of the prior year.

Development

The company awarded 307 domestic franchise agreements in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 7% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.

New domestic franchise agreements for the company's upscale brands totaled 94 for full year 2019, a 27% increase over 2018, 43 of which were awarded in the fourth quarter, a 30% increase over the same period of 2018. Additionally, the Ascend Hotel Collection executed 151 global contracts in 2019, the largest number in the brand's history.

The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development, as of December 31, 2019, increased to over 1,050 hotels and nearly 85,000 rooms, representing the largest domestic pipeline in the company's history. Over 75% of the pipeline represents new construction projects.

The company's total international pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development totaled 83 as of December 31, 2019 , a 48% increase from December 31, 2018 .

, a 48% increase from . International hotels and rooms as of December 31, 2019, increased 3.5% and 7.4%, respectively, from the comparable period of 2018.

The number of domestic hotels and rooms, as of December 31, 2019 , increased 1.6% and 2.9%, respectively, from December 31, 2018 .

Use of Cash Flows

Dividends

During full year 2019, the company paid cash dividends totaling approximately $48 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company's board of directors announced a 5% increase to the annual dividend rate to $0.90 per common share outstanding. The company expects to pay dividends totaling approximately $50 million during 2020.

Stock Repurchases

During full year 2019, the company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock for approximately $50.6 million under its stock repurchase program, as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 3.9 million shares remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Hotel Development & Financing

The company has allocated up to $725 million to its program that encourages growth of the upscale Cambria Hotels brand. Investments under this program may include joint-venture investments, forgivable key-money loans, senior mortgage loans, development loans and mezzanine lending, as well as hotel development and ownership and the operation of a land-banking program. With respect to lending, hotel ownership and joint-venture investments, the company generally expects to recycle these investments within a five-year period.

As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately $582 million reflected on its consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the Cambria Hotels financial support activities.

Outlook

The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from the company's marketing and reservation system activities, as well as other items. See Exhibit 7 for the calculation of adjusted forecasted results and the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures.

Net income for full year 2020 is expected to range between $201 million and $208 million , or $3.57 to $3.69 per diluted share.

and , or to per diluted share. Adjusted diluted EPS for full year 2020 is expected to range between $4.22 to $4.33 . The company's first quarter 2020 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to range between $0.80 to $0.84 . The company expects full year 2020 adjusted net income to range between $237 million and $244 million .

to . The company's first quarter 2020 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to range between to . The company expects full year 2020 adjusted net income to range between and . Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 is expected to range between $378 million and $385 million .

and . The company's outlook for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS is based on the current number of shares of common stock outstanding and, therefore, does not reflect any subsequent changes that may occur due to new equity grants or further repurchases of common stock under the company's stock repurchase program.

Net domestic unit growth for 2020 is expected to range between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Domestic RevPAR is expected to be between flat and a decline of 2% for the first quarter and full year 2020 versus the same periods of the prior year.

The company's domestic effective royalty rate is expected to increase between 4 and 8 basis points for full year 2020, as compared to full year 2019.

The recurring tax rate before discrete items is expected to be 22.5% for both the first quarter and full year 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, earnings, and other financial and operational measures, company debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, and future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to general, domestic, and foreign economic conditions; foreign currency fluctuations; operating risks common in the lodging and franchising industries; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses, changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel-development, ownership and financing activities; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotels rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; operating risks associated with our international operations; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to manage our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 6, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, EPS, and total revenues. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited.

We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude acquisition-related transition and transaction costs, restructuring of the company's international operations including employee severance benefit and legal costs, estimated one-time transition taxes on tax legislation enacted into law on December 22, 2017, debt-restructuring costs, federal tax credits related to the rehabilitation and re-use of historic buildings and gains and losses on sale and impairment of assets primarily related to the company's operations that provide Software as a Service ("SaaS") technology solutions to vacation-rental management companies and the sale of an equity stake in a joint venture to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation-system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation-system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation System Activities: The company reports revenues, excluding marketing and reservation-system activities. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation-system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





























(Unaudited)









































































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,











Variance









Variance



2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

$

% (In thousands, except per share amounts)

































































REVENUES

































































Royalty fees

$ 87,683

$ 85,750

$ 1,933

2%

$ 388,151

$ 376,676

$ 11,475

3% Initial franchise and relicensing fees

7,266

7,115

151

2%

27,489

26,072

1,417

5% Procurement services

13,839

12,697

1,142

9%

61,429

52,088

9,341

18% Marketing and reservation system

137,873

126,962

10,911

9%

577,426

543,677

33,749

6% Owned hotels

11,572

-

11,572

NM

20,282

-

20,282

NM Other

9,851

12,455

(2,604)

(21%)

40,043

42,791

(2,748)

(6%) Total revenues

268,084

244,979

23,105

9%

1,114,820

1,041,304

73,516

7%

































OPERATING EXPENSES

































































Selling, general and administrative

44,031

44,702

(671)

(2%)

168,833

170,027

(1,194)

(1%) Owned hotels

8,434

-

8,434

NM

14,448

-

14,448

NM Depreciation and amortization

6,239

3,793

2,446

64%

18,828

14,330

4,498

31% Marketing and reservation system

140,749

140,154

595

0%

579,139

534,266

44,873

8% Total operating expenses

199,453

188,649

10,804

6%

781,248

718,623

62,625

9%

































Gain (loss) on sale & impairment of assets, net

4

(4,289)

4,293

(100%)

(14,930)

(4,207)

(10,723)

255%

































Operating income

68,635

52,041

16,594

32%

318,642

318,474

168

0%

































OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET































Interest expense

12,072

11,188

884

8%

46,807

45,908

899

2% Interest income

(2,379)

(2,234)

(145)

6%

(9,996)

(7,452)

(2,544)

34% Other (gains) losses

(1,643)

2,792

(4,435)

(159%)

(4,862)

1,437

(6,299)

(438%) Loss on extinguishment of debt

7,188

-

7,188

NM

7,188

-

7,188

NM Equity in net (income) loss of affiliates

25

(35)

60

(171%)

9,576

5,323

4,253

80% Total other income and expenses, net

15,263

11,711

3,552

30%

48,713

45,216

3,497

8%

































Income before income taxes

53,372

40,330

13,042

32%

269,929

273,258

(3,329)

(1%) Income taxes

11,203

8,859

2,344

26%

47,051

56,903

(9,852)

(17%) Net income

$ 42,169

$ 31,471

$ 10,698

34%

$ 222,878

$ 216,355

$ 6,523

3%



































































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.76

$ 0.56

$ 0.20

36%

$ 4.00

$ 3.83

$ 0.17

4%



































































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.75

$ 0.56

$ 0.19

34%

$ 3.98

$ 3.80

$ 0.18

5%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)



























(In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

December 31,









2019

2018



























ASSETS



























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 33,766

$ 26,642 Accounts receivable, net



141,566

138,018 Other current assets



61,257

79,124

Total current assets



236,589

243,784















Property and equipment, net

351,502

127,535 Intangible assets, net



290,421

271,188 Goodwill





159,196

168,996 Notes receivable, net of allowances

103,054

83,440 Investments in unconsolidated entities 78,655

109,016 Operating lease right-of-use-asset

24,088

- Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value 24,978

19,398 Other assets





118,189

115,013



















Total assets

$ 1,386,672

$ 1,138,370















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





















Accounts payable



$ 73,449

$ 73,511 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 90,364

92,651 Deferred revenue



71,594

67,614 Liability for guest loyalty program

82,970

83,566 Current portion of long-term debt

7,511

1,097

Total current liabilities

325,888

318,439















Long-term debt



844,102

753,514 Deferred revenue



112,662

110,278 Liability for guest loyalty program

46,698

52,327 Operating lease liabilities



21,270

- Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations 29,949

24,212 Other liabilities





29,614

63,372

















Total liabilities



1,410,183

1,322,142

















Total shareholders' deficit

(23,511)

(183,772)



















Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 1,386,672

$ 1,138,370

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)

























(In thousands) Year Ended December 31,









2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 222,878

$ 216,355







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided





by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 18,828

14,330 Depreciation and amortization - marketing and reservation system 17,294

19,597 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 7,992

9,239 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 15,030

4,289 Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,188

- Gain on disposal of assets, net (2,103)

(56) Provision for bad debts, net 8,240

10,542 Non-cash stock compensation and other charges 17,615

15,986 Non-cash interest and other (income) loss (4,010)

3,695 Deferred income taxes 9,810

(3,510) Equity in net losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, less distributions received 12,562

7,389 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (38,944)

(52,929) Change in working capital & other, net of acquisition (21,824)

(2,031)







NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 270,556

242,896







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Investment in property and equipment (57,342)

(47,673) Investment in intangible assets (6,699)

(1,803) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

(231,317) Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (168,954)

(3,179) Proceeds from sales of assets 10,585

3,053 Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated joint venture 8,937

- Payment on business disposition, net (10,783)

- Contributions to equity method investments (27,828)

(9,604) Distributions from equity method investments 10,241

1,429 Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (3,175)

(2,895) Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 2,217

2,825 Issuance of notes receivable (20,722)

(36,045) Collections of notes receivable 14,231

4,997 Other items, net (1,875)

(1,040)







NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (251,167)

(321,252)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Net borrowings (repayments) pursuant to revolving credit facilities (72,400)

20,600 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 422,376

9,037 Principal payments on long-term debt, including premium on extinguishment (256,809)

(603) Debt issuance costs (3,936)

(2,590) Purchase of treasury stock (50,638)

(148,679) Dividends paid (48,089)

(48,715) (Payments on) proceeds from transfer of interest in notes receivable (24,409)

173 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21,410

41,360







NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (12,495)

(129,417)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,894

(207,773) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 230

(921) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,642

235,336







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 33,766

$ 26,642

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 4 SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION

DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM(1)

(UNAUDITED)





















































































































































































For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Change



















































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily

















Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR















































Comfort(2)

$ 95.56

66.4%

$ 63.46

$ 95.79

66.7%

$ 63.93

(0.2%)

(30) bps

(0.7%)



Sleep

84.19

64.5%

54.34

84.71

65.2%

55.20

(0.6%)

(70) bps

(1.6%)



Quality

79.51

59.8%

47.57

80.15

60.1%

48.20

(0.8%)

(30) bps

(1.3%)



Clarion(3)

84.64

57.2%

48.40

84.45

57.9%

48.90

0.2%

(70) bps

(1.0%)



Econo Lodge

63.09

54.8%

34.54

63.44

54.7%

34.68

(0.6%)

10 bps

(0.4%)



Rodeway

63.28

55.5%

35.15

64.26

56.4%

36.21

(1.5%)

(90) bps

(2.9%)



WoodSpring(4)

47.10

79.0%

37.19

45.92

80.1%

36.77

2.6%

(110) bps

1.1%



MainStay

84.11

68.4%

57.53

83.08

69.7%

57.89

1.2%

(130) bps

(0.6%)



Suburban

56.61

73.3%

41.51

55.81

75.5%

42.16

1.4%

(220) bps

(1.5%)



Cambria Hotels

144.25

71.6%

103.30

146.71

71.5%

104.84

(1.7%)

10 bps

(1.5%)



Ascend Hotel Collection

126.54

57.5%

72.69

126.86

58.0%

73.62

(0.3%)

(50) bps

(1.3%)



Total

$ 81.42

62.9%

$ 51.19

$ 81.64

63.3%

$ 51.65

(0.3%)

(40) bps

(0.9%)



































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Change



















































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily

















Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR















































Comfort(2)

$ 90.38

61.4%

$ 55.52

$ 90.56

62.1%

$ 56.24

(0.2%)

(70) bps

(1.3%)



Sleep

80.20

58.7%

47.11

81.14

60.8%

49.35

(1.2%)

(210) bps

(4.5%)



Quality

74.76

54.3%

40.56

75.70

55.5%

41.98

(1.2%)

(120) bps

(3.4%)



Clarion(3)

78.40

52.4%

41.06

78.35

52.4%

41.02

0.1%

- bps

0.1%



Econo Lodge

59.71

50.4%

30.08

60.79

50.6%

30.76

(1.8%)

(20) bps

(2.2%)



Rodeway

59.98

50.9%

30.53

60.65

51.7%

31.33

(1.1%)

(80) bps

(2.6%)



WoodSpring

46.34

74.7%

34.61

45.11

77.6%

35.00

2.7%

(290) bps

(1.1%)



MainStay

79.40

62.6%

49.69

82.33

64.7%

53.30

(3.6%)

(210) bps

(6.8%)



Suburban

52.94

67.9%

35.93

56.21

71.7%

40.29

(5.8%)

(380) bps

(10.8%)



Cambria Hotels

145.50

66.1%

96.19

148.38

69.2%

102.61

(1.9%)

(310) bps

(6.3%)



Ascend Hotel Collection

122.24

54.1%

66.12

119.78

56.2%

67.33

2.1%

(210) bps

(1.8%)



Total

$ 77.34

57.9%

$ 44.77

$ 77.67

58.9%

$ 45.75

(0.4%)

(100) bps

(2.1%)



















































































































































































Effective Royalty Rate









































































For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended





























12/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/312018





































































System-wide(2)

4.91%

4.81%

4.86%

4.75%

















































































































(1)Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories



































(2)Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites

































(3)Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe

































(4)WoodSpring was acquired on February 1, 2018, however, ADR, Occupancy, RevPAR and effective royalty rate reflect operating performance for the year ended December 31, 2018













as if the brand had been acquired on January 1, 2018







































CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 5 SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA

(UNAUDITED)

















































































































December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Variance









































Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

%

%





































Comfort(2)

1,616

127,000

1,627

127,282

(11)

(282)

(0.7%)

(0.2%)

Sleep

402

28,361

393

27,962

9

399

2.3%

1.4%

Quality

1,688

129,232

1,636

126,533

52

2,699

3.2%

2.1%

Clarion(3)

178

22,498

174

22,179

4

319

2.3%

1.4%

Econo Lodge

807

48,538

839

50,692

(32)

(2,154)

(3.8%)

(4.2%)

Rodeway

600

34,727

612

35,124

(12)

(397)

(2.0%)

(1.1%)

WoodSpring

270

32,479

249

29,911

21

2,568

8.4%

8.6%

MainStay

73

4,636

63

4,268

10

368

15.9%

8.6%

Suburban

60

6,082

54

5,699

6

383

11.1%

6.7%

Cambria Hotels

50

7,277

40

5,685

10

1,592

25.0%

28.0%

Ascend Hotel Collection

211

22,143

176

14,693

35

7,450

19.9%

50.7%





































Domestic Franchises(1)

5,955

462,973

5,863

450,028

92

12,945

1.6%

2.9%





































International Franchises

1,198

127,924

1,158

119,080

40

8,844

3.5%

7.4%





































Total Franchises

7,153

590,897

7,021

569,108

132

21,789

1.9%

3.8%





















































































































































































(1)Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories





























(2)Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites

























(3)Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe





























CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Exhibit 6

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION











(UNAUDITED)





















































REVENUES, EXCLUDING MARKETING AND RESERVATION ACTIVITIES







































(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





























2019

2018

2019

2018



Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation Activities









































Total Revenues

$ 268,084

$ 244,979

$ 1,114,820

$ 1,041,304



Adjustments:



















Marketing and reservation system revenues

(137,873)

(126,962)

(577,426)

(543,677)



Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 130,211

$ 118,017

$ 537,394

$ 497,627



































































ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES







































(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





























2019

2018

2019

2018

























Total Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 44,031

$ 44,702

$ 168,833

$ 170,027



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

(1,646)

2,689

(4,798)

1,338



Impairment of notes receivable

-

(2,779)

-

(2,779)



Operational restructuring costs

(1,466)

-

(1,466)

-



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

(1,334)

-

(6,864)



Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 40,919

$ 43,278

$ 162,569

$ 161,722



































































ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA")































(dollar amounts in thousands)























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





























2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income

$ 42,169

$ 31,471

$ 222,878

$ 216,355



Income taxes

11,203

8,859

47,051

56,903



Interest expense

12,072

11,188

46,807

45,908



Interest income

(2,379)

(2,234)

(9,996)

(7,452)



Other (gains) losses

(1,643)

2,792

(4,862)

1,437



Loss on extinguishment of debt

7,188

-

7,188

-



Equity in net (income) loss of affiliates

25

(35)

9,576

5,323



Depreciation and amortization

6,239

3,793

18,828

14,330



(Gain) loss on sale & impairment of assets, net

(4)

4,289

14,930

4,207



Impairment of notes receivable

-

2,779

-

2,779



Operational restructuring costs

1,466

-

1,466

-



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

1,334

-

6,864



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

2,876

13,192

1,713

(9,411)



Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

155

1,483

4,484

5,138



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

1,646

(2,689)

4,798

(1,338)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 81,013

$ 76,222

$ 364,861

$ 341,043



































































ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)



































(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





























2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income

$ 42,169

$ 31,471

$ 222,878

$ 216,355

Adjustments:



















Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

2,308

10,465

1,376

(7,482)



Loss on sale & impairment of assets, net

555

6,485

17,071

6,419



Owned hotels - rehabilitation and re-use of historic buildings federal tax credit

62

-

(5,973)

-



Operational restructuring costs

1,130

-

1,130

-



Debt restructuring costs

5,541

-

5,541

86



Transition costs on previously deferred foreign earnings and impact of tax

legislation on deferred tax balances

-

-

-

874



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

993

-

5,224

Adjusted Net Income

$ 51,765

$ 49,414

$ 242,023

$ 221,476













































Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.75

$ 0.56

$ 3.98

$ 3.80

Adjustments:



















Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

0.04

0.18

0.03

(0.13)



Loss on sale & impairment of assets, net

0.01

0.12

0.30

0.11



Owned hotels - rehabilitation and re-use of historic buildings federal tax credit

0.00

-

(0.11)

-



Operational restructuring costs

0.02

-

0.02

-



Debt restructuring costs

0.10

-

0.10

-



Transition costs on previously deferred foreign earnings and impact of tax

legislation on deferred tax balances

-

-

-

0.02



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

0.02

-

0.09

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.92

$ 0.88

$ 4.32

$ 3.89



CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 7 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2020 OUTLOOK

(UNAUDITED)

































Guidance represents the midpoint of the company's range of estimated outcomes for the year ended December 31, 2020

































ADJUSTED EBITDA FULL YEAR FORECAST











(dollar amounts in thousands)

Midpoint













2020 Guidance























Net income

$ 204,200









Income taxes

59,300









Interest expense

44,500









Interest income

(8,000)









Other (gains) losses

-









Depreciation and amortization

29,300









Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

7,000









Equity in net loss of affiliates

(1,400)









Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

45,500









Operational restructuring costs

1,300









Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

-







Adjusted EBITDA

$ 381,700







































































ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) FULL YEAR FORECAST



























(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

















































Midpoint













2020 Guidance























Net income

$ 204,200







Adjustments













Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

35,263









Operational restructuring costs

1,008







Adjusted Net Income

$ 240,471























Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 3.63







Adjustments:













Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

0.62









Operational restructuring costs

0.02







Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 4.27









