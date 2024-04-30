Choice Hotels International Hosts "SOAR" Seminar to Attract, Mentor and Educate Historically Underrepresented Groups on Their Path to Hotel Ownership
Apr 30, 2024, 10:28 ET
Industry's first and only dedicated development team focused on creating a more inclusive hospitality industry reintroduces program with a new name and hosts second annual HERtels luncheon
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its 68th Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, hosted its SOAR (Supporting Ownership Access & Representation) development seminar to reintroduce its program to create hotel ownership opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs. During the seminar, Choice reaffirmed its more than twenty-year commitment to making small business ownership a reality for entrepreneurs that are underrepresented as hotel owners and operators including black, Hispanic and native Americans, as well as women and veterans. Today, Choice continues its path towards strengthening the pipeline of female franchisees by hosting the second annual HERtels by Choice Hotels luncheon, a program that empowers female entrepreneurs throughout their ownership journey.
Share this article