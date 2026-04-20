Choice Hotels International Leverages AI Across Its Enterprise with Amazon Web Services, Setting a New Standard for Hospitality Innovation

Unlike point solutions that address a single use case, Choice Hotels has embedded AI across the full hospitality value chain — from how guests discover and book hotels, to how franchisees manage operations, to how the company optimizes its distribution and channel ecosystem. The result is a more intelligent, responsive, and efficient enterprise built on AWS cloud infrastructure.

Choice Hotels is the first to standardize on AgentCore among major hospitality providers in the U.S. The enterprise platform powered by AWS provides a secure, reusable foundation for intelligent agents that can retrieve trusted information and automate workflows. By leveraging AgentCore and AWS, Choice Hotels can quickly shift from experimentation to production, while accelerating innovation across hospitality operations.

"This enterprise-wide adoption of AI is the next chapter in Choice Hotels' history of innovation. As a leader in transformation, we are excited to reimagine how hospitality can adapt and grow," said Brian Kirkland, Chief Information Officer. "Our relationship with AWS gives us the opportunity to continuously advance our capabilities and turn intelligence into a lasting competitive advantage to support our guests and franchisees."

Transforming the Guest Experience

Choice Hotels is leveraging AI to personalize the end-to-end guest journey and planning to deliver even more. From intelligent search, to booking recommendations or on-property experiences, guests will benefit from more relevant, timely, and seamless interactions across digital and physical touchpoints.

Empowering Franchise Operations

With thousands of franchise properties, Choice Hotels is deploying AI-powered tools that help hotel owners and operators make smarter decisions — from revenue management to maintenance and guest communications — reducing friction and improving performance across the portfolio.

Modernizing Distribution at Scale

AI is also reshaping how Choice Hotels manages its dynamic distribution and channel ecosystem, enabling smarter pricing, inventory optimization, and partner integrations that help drive incremental revenue for franchisees.

"Choice Hotels is a powerful example of what it looks like when an enterprise truly commits to AI at scale," said Rich Geraffo, Vice President and Managing Director, AWS North America. "Together, we've built a foundation that doesn't just automate tasks, but helps deliver smarter guest experiences, stronger franchisee outcomes, and a new competitive edge in hospitality."

The initiative underscores a broader industry shift: AI is no longer a future investment for hospitality — it is the operating model of today's most competitive hotel brands.

About Choice Hotels International Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 50 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit choicehotels.com.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS) For over 18 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and more. For more information, visit aws.amazon.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.