Choice Hotels International Opens Its 70th Annual Convention, "Making More Possible" for Franchise Owners Through Performance, Scale and Strategic Investments

With sessions and experiences spanning AI-powered technology, revenue optimization, and operational simplification, the convention underscores Choice Hotels' ongoing mission to deliver value for franchisees by harnessing intelligent, data-driven tools that streamline hotel operations, reduce friction and fuel stronger hotel-level performance. The company is also investing in the tools, programs and experiences that strengthen guest trust, personalize stays, drive loyalty and keep travelers coming back.

"This week is about one thing: Making More Possible — together," said Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At Choice Hotels, we're working relentlessly to do three things for owners: helping drive more revenue, deepening our personal connection and support for owners and operators, and harnessing AI-powered innovation to help owners run their businesses more simply and efficiently — now and in the future. At the same time, we're focused on elevating the guest experience — strengthening loyalty through Choice Privileges, and using smarter technology and personalization to make every stay easier, more rewarding and more memorable. With interest rates stabilizing, demand trends continuing to improve, limited hotel room supply and a strong calendar of events across the U.S., it's an increasingly favorable time to operate a hotel and invest in the future."

A Reimagined Revenue Engine Built to Drive Demand

A reimagined revenue engine is taking center stage at the convention, designed to help franchise owners capture higher–value demand and grow topline results across key segments. The revenue engine is anchored by the refreshed Choice Privileges loyalty program and strengthened by new commercial tools, including Choice Hotels EasyBid, an AI–powered Request For Proposal (RFP) platform designed to help owners respond faster and capture more group business. Choice Hotels Business Direct is a self–service solution launching soon for small and medium–sized businesses to book and manage stays directly on ChoiceHotels.com. Together with RAISE, a new AI–powered Rate Management Tool launching later this year, these capabilities work in tandem to help owners price more effectively, move faster on opportunities, and unlock incremental revenue with greater efficiency.

Throughout the convention, franchisees can explore these AI-powered offerings through dedicated learning sessions and an interactive AI Zone featuring live demonstrations designed to showcase how this technology simplifies operations, reduces costs and supports stronger hotel-level performance.

Driving Demand and Delivering Value for Owners Through Guest Loyalty

Choice Hotels continues to invest in strengthening demand and bringing more high–value customers to franchise owners' hotels by deepening guest trust across its brands and converting more travelers into loyal, repeat visitors. As guests become increasingly focused on getting more value for their money, Choice Hotels is meeting those expectations through trusted brands, consistent experiences and meaningful rewards. Central to this effort is the continued evolution of Choice Privileges, now with more than 75 million members worldwide. Designed with guests in mind, the program offers greater flexibility, value, and personalization while driving repeat stays and stronger hotel performance. These efforts are supported by targeted marketing capabilities that enable more personalized messaging and offers, helping to reach the right guests at the right time and drive sustained demand.

"Across every segment, guests are telling us the same thing — value matters," said Dom Dragisich, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. "They want more for their money: the right amenities, the right location and a brand they trust to deliver a reliable experience. That ability to consistently deliver value — at every price point — plays directly to the strength of the Choice Hotels portfolio."

AI Innovation Designed to Simplify Hotel Operations

As the travel landscape continues to evolve, Choice Hotels is investing in AI–enabled innovations focused on simplifying how owners run their businesses. Convention programming highlights advancements designed to streamline workflows, reduce operational friction, and save time for owners and on–property teams. These tools are intended to make day–to–day operations more efficient — allowing owners to focus more on delivering strong guest experiences while benefiting from smarter, easier–to–use systems behind the scenes.

Global Momentum Across Extended Stay, Upscale, Core and International Markets

Across extended stay, upscale and core brands, Choice Hotels entered 2026 with performance trends that reinforce its strong development momentum across its portfolio.

Extended stay continues to be a major growth driver, building on its strongest year on record in 2025 with momentum carrying into the first quarter of 2026. The segment opened 66 U.S. extended stay hotels and awarded 93 franchise agreements last year. With U.S. extended stay agreements increasing 15% year over year and a pipeline of 30,600 rooms as of year–end, the company is well positioned to continue scaling its footprint and meet sustained demand from guests seeking value–driven, longer–stay options.

In upscale, the company opened 27 U.S. hotels across Ascend Collection, Cambria Hotels and Radisson brands in 2025, supported by early 2026 performance that underscores the strength of the company's upscale and above portfolio, including solid occupancy levels and continued rate resilience in the first quarter.

Across its core brands, Choice Hotels awarded 247 U.S. franchise agreements in 2025, reflecting continued demand and leadership in midscale and economy segments, including strong momentum for Country Inn & Suites and Quality Inn. That strength is reinforced by global midscale franchise agreements awarded growing 14% year over year — including a 50% increase in U.S. agreements for Country Inn & Suites — alongside Q1 demand trends that reflect the enduring relevance of well–positioned midscale and economy brands amid evolving travel patterns.

Internationally, Choice Hotels continues to build momentum across key markets, supported by strong development activity, improving performance and increased operational control. In the first quarter of 2026, international net rooms grew 13% year over year, reinforcing the company's expanding global footprint. This momentum builds on record international development in 2025, when the company onboarded 130 new international hotels and expanded its portfolio to nearly 160,000 rooms outside the United States.

Canada continues to stand out as a key growth market, following Choice Hotels' transition to a direct franchising model. In Q1 2026, the Canadian business delivered its strongest first–quarter growth in over a decade, including RevPAR growth of 5.2% year over year on a currency–neutral basis, revenue growth of more than 20%, and a 55% increase in pipeline rooms, reflecting strong franchisee demand and improving hotel performance.

To learn more about Choice Hotels and its family of brands, visit ChoiceHotels.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.