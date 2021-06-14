Choice Hotels International Provides Performance Updates at 2021 Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference

Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) for May 28 to 30, 2021 increased by 12% versus the same Memorial Day weekend in 2019, marking the strongest revenue performing Memorial Day weekend in the company's history, with Saturday, May 29 recording the single highest revenue day ever for the company.

increased by 12% versus the same Memorial Day weekend in 2019, marking the strongest revenue performing Memorial Day weekend in the company's history, with recording the single highest revenue day ever for the company. The company expects elevated demand trends to continue into the summer months, with the bookings for Independence Day weekend currently outpacing the demand for Memorial Day weekend, compared to the same period of 2019. Domestic systemwide RevPAR for June 4 to 5, 2021 increased by 18% versus the same weekend following Memorial Day in 2019.

increased by 18% versus the same weekend following Memorial Day in 2019. Domestic systemwide RevPAR for May 2021 declined approximately 4.2% compared to May 2019 , ahead of expectations and matching the company's April 2021 RevPAR performance. Additionally, the company continued to drive RevPAR index gains versus its local competitors.

declined approximately 4.2% compared to , ahead of expectations and matching the company's RevPAR performance. Additionally, the company continued to drive RevPAR index gains versus its local competitors. The company's largest extended-stay brand, WoodSpring Suites, achieved RevPAR growth of over 15% in the second quarter through May 31, 2021 , compared to the same period of 2019, and the company's upscale Cambria Hotels brand seized domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains of 16 percentage points versus its local competitors year-to-date through May 29, 2021 , compared to the same period of 2019.

, compared to the same period of 2019, and the company's upscale Cambria Hotels brand seized domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains of 16 percentage points versus its local competitors year-to-date through , compared to the same period of 2019. Second quarter domestic systemwide RevPAR through May 31, 2021 for the company's economy portfolio has exceeded 2019 levels while RevPAR for the company's midscale portfolio approached 2019 pre-pandemic results.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

