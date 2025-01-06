Choice Hotels International Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2025 by Newsweek

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies," said Megan Brumagim, Vice President of Upscale Brands and Chief Sustainability Officer for Choice Hotels International. "This accolade underscores our commitment to help make tomorrow even better than today. We remain dedicated to creating a positive impact in the communities we serve and empowering and equipping our owners to continue to advance in their sustainability efforts."

Choice Hotels has various initiatives, including its refreshed Room to Be Green Program, which focuses on five pillars – Energy, Water, Waste, Biodiversity, and Engagement – across all Choice Hotels brands and segments worldwide. Through the program, Choice-branded hotels are required to comply with utility data reporting as well as waste, water, and energy-saving measures.

Earlier this year, Choice Hotels announced that it was awarded the inaugural 2024 World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Award in the Leading Sustainable Technology category. This award celebrates the installation of the groundbreaking CarbinX technology at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Minnesota, in collaboration with CleanO2, making the first hotel in the world equipped with this technology. CarbinX is the world's first small-scale carbon capture device that sequesters CO2 emissions from hotel water boilers, reducing carbon emissions by 6-8 tons per year and cutting natural gas consumption by up to 20%. The system also produces pearl ash, a byproduct that can be used to produce soaps and other detergents that can be used in a hotel. Also in 2024, Choice Hotels was honored with the PACT Freedom Award for its leadership and innovative approach to help prevent human trafficking.

