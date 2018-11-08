Choice Hotels International Reports 2018 Third-Quarter Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest hotel companies, today reported its results for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Highlights include:

Net income was $80.0 million , or $1.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 6, increased 30 percent to $70.3 million from the same period of the prior year.

, or per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 6, increased 30 percent to from the same period of the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.24 for the third quarter of 2018, a 31-percent increase from the 2017 third quarter.

for the third quarter of 2018, a 31-percent increase from the 2017 third quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter 2018 were $103.6 million , an increase of 11 percent from the same period of 2017.

, an increase of 11 percent from the same period of 2017. The company exceeded the top end of its third quarter EPS guidance by $0.07 per share.

per share. Full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA increased to a range between $335 million to $340 million and adjusted EPS to a range between $3.79 to $3.86 .

During the third quarter 2018, the company:

Unveiled Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension of Clarion, to meet strong demand from hotel owners for conversion development opportunities in the popular midscale segment and continued guest demand for high-quality and affordable lodging options.

Completed the refinancing of the company's existing $450 million senior unsecured credit facility with a new five-year, $600 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility.

senior unsecured credit facility with a new five-year, senior unsecured revolving credit facility. Repurchased 0.5 million shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $39 million . Year-to-date share repurchases now total approximately $109 million .

"Our year-to-date development success and strong financial metrics prove our strategy is working, positioning us for further growth," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "As an asset-light franchisor, we excel at helping our owners run profitable hotels by providing them with best-in-class tools, including a proven and expanding brand portfolio, award-winning revenue-enhancing resources, and industry-leading technology systems. We are extremely pleased with the initial reception received by Clarion Pointe, and are optimistic that we'll end the year on a high note with another successful quarter, taking us into 2019 with strong momentum."

Additional details for the company's 2018 third-quarter results are as follows:

Overall Results

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018 totaled $291.5 million , an 8 percent increase from the third quarter of 2017.

totaled , an 8 percent increase from the third quarter of 2017. Total hotel franchising revenues for the third quarter increased 9 percent from the third quarter of the prior year to $135.4 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA from hotel franchising activities for the third quarter were $105.1 million , an 11 percent increase from the third quarter of the prior year.

, an 11 percent increase from the third quarter of the prior year. Adjusted hotel franchising margins were approximately 75 percent for the third quarter of 2018.

Royalties

Domestic royalty fees for the third quarter totaled $105.0 million , an 8-percent increase from the third quarter of the prior year.

, an 8-percent increase from the third quarter of the prior year. Over 1,000 Comfort hotels are in the process of or have completed their lobby and room renovations, faster than originally expected.

Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR), which was impacted by weather-related events, hotel renovations within the Comfort brand, and the timing of holidays, declined 1.4 percent, compared to the same period of the prior year. Average daily rates increased 0.9 percent and occupancy rates declined 160 basis points for the third quarter of 2018, compared to the same period of the prior year.

Domestic systemwide RevPAR is expected to increase between 1 percent and 3 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The effective domestic royalty rate increased 12 basis points for the third quarter, compared to the same period of the prior year.

The number of domestic franchised hotels and rooms, as of September 30, 2018 , increased 6.8 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively, from September 30, 2017 .

, increased 6.8 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively, from . The company opened 76 new domestic hotels during the third quarter of 2018, a 27 percent increase over the third quarter of 2017.

Development

New executed domestic franchise agreements totaled 159 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 20 percent from the same period of the prior year.

New domestic franchise agreements for the company's extended stay brands totaled 27 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 200 percent from the comparable period of 2017.

New construction domestic franchise agreements increased 37 percent in the third quarter of 2018 from the comparable period of 2017.

The company awarded 111 new conversion domestic franchise agreements in the third quarter of 2018, a 13 percent increase from the comparable period of 2017.

The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development, as of September 30, 2018 , increased 29 percent to 968 hotels from September 30, 2017 .

, increased 29 percent to 968 hotels from . The new construction domestic pipeline totaled 704 hotels at September 30, 2018 , a 33 percent increase, and the conversion pipeline increased to 264 hotels, a 19 percent increase from September 30, 2017 .

Use of Cash Flows

Dividends

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company paid cash dividends, totaling approximately $37 million. Based on the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.215 per share of common stock, the company expects to pay dividends totaling approximately $49 million during 2018.

Stock Repurchases

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company repurchased approximately $109 million in shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program, as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. At September 30, 2018, the company had authorization to purchase up to 2.7 million additional shares of common stock under its share repurchase program.

Hotel Development & Financing

Pursuant to its program to encourage acceleration of the growth of the upscale Cambria Hotels brand, the company advanced approximately $85 million in support of the brand's development during the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The company also recycled approximately $10 million of prior investments in Cambria Hotels development projects, resulting in net advances of $75 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Advances under this program are primarily in the form of joint-venture investments, forgivable key-money loans, senior mortgage loans, development loans, and mezzanine lending, as well as through the operation of a land-banking program. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately $317 million reflected in its consolidated balance sheet pursuant to these financial support activities. With respect to lending and joint-venture investments, the company generally expects to recycle these loans and investments within a five-year period.

Revenue Recognition

Effective January 1, 2018, the company adopted the new revenue recognition standard ("ASC 606") on a full retrospective basis. As a result, the condensed financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, have been recast as if the new revenue standard had been adopted on January 1, 2016. The adoption of ASC 606 did not change the timing of cash flows or cash available for return to shareholders but did alter the timing of earnings recognition. In addition, the adoption of ASC 606 resulted in changes in classifications of certain items within the company's financial statements. A discussion of the revenue recognition changes can be found in the 2017 Form 10-K the company filed on March 1, 2018, which is available on Choice's Investor Relations website at http://investor.choicehotels.com/. You may also refer to Choice's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which is expected to be filed on the date of this press release, for the effect of the adoption on the company's unaudited condensed financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Outlook

The company's consolidated 2018 outlook reported below includes the forecasted results of the WoodSpring acquisition from February 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018. In addition, the company's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS guidance has been prepared based on the impact of the new revenue-recognition guidance.

The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook exclude the projected impact of integration- and acquisition-related costs, the net surplus or deficit generated from the company's marketing and reservation system activities, as well as other items. See Exhibit 7 for the calculation of adjusted forecasted results and the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures.

Consolidated Outlook

Net income for full-year 2018 is expected to range between $210 million and $214 million , or $3.68 to $3.75 per diluted share.

and , or to per diluted share. Adjusted diluted EPS for full-year 2018 is expected to range between $3.79 and $3.86 . The company expects full-year 2018 adjusted net income to range between $216 million and $220 million .

and . The company expects full-year 2018 adjusted net income to range between and . Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2018 is expected to range between $335 million and $340 million .

and . The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 18.5 percent for fourth-quarter 2018 and 20.5 percent for full-year 2018.

The company's fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to range between $0.78 and $0.85 .

and . Adjusted diluted EPS estimates are based on the current number of shares of common stock outstanding and, therefore, do not reflect any subsequent changes that may occur due to activity under the company's equity incentive plans or repurchases of common stock under the company's stock repurchase program.

The adjusted diluted EPS and consolidated adjusted EBITDA estimates assume that the company incurs net reductions in adjusted EBITDA related to non-hotel franchising activities at the midpoint of the range for these investments.

Hotel Franchising

Adjusted EBITDA from hotel franchising activities for full-year 2018 is expected to range between $341 million and $346 million .

and . Net domestic unit growth for 2018 is expected to range between 7 percent and 8 percent.

Domestic RevPAR is expected to increase between 1 percent and 3 percent for the fourth quarter and between 1 percent and 2 percent for full-year 2018.

The domestic effective royalty rate is expected to increase between 12 and 15 basis points for full-year 2018 as compared to full-year 2017.

Non-Hotel Franchising Activities

Net reductions in full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA related to the company's non-hotel franchising operations are expected to range between approximately $5 million and $7 million .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, earnings, development activities, and other financial and operational measures, company debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, and future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to general, domestic, and foreign economic conditions; foreign currency fluctuations; operating risks common in the lodging and franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel-development and financing activities; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotels rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; operating risks associated with our international operations; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to manage our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for 2017 and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of Adjusted EBITDA, hotel franchising revenues, adjusted hotel franchising SG&A, adjusted EBITDA from hotel franchising activities, adjusted hotel franchising margins, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 6, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, EPS, total revenues, and operating margins. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude acquisition-related transition and transaction costs, costs associated with the acceleration of the company's executive succession plan, impairment of below-market lease intangibles, estimated one-time transition taxes on tax legislation enacted into law on December 22, 2017, and debt-restructuring costs to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these charges.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation-system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and diluted EPS excludes the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation-system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allows for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Hotel Franchising Revenues, Adjusted Hotel Franchising EBITDA, Adjusted Hotel Franchising SG&A, and Margins: The company reports hotel-franchising revenues, adjusted hotel franchising EBITDA, adjusted franchising hotel SG&A, and margins, which exclude marketing and reservation-system activities; the SkyTouch Technology division; vacation rental activities, including operations that provide Software as a Service ("SaaS") technology solutions to vacation-rental management companies; and revenue generated from the ownership of an office building that is leased to a third party. These non-GAAP measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation-system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. SkyTouch Technology is a division of the company that develops and markets cloud-based technology products, including inventory management, pricing, and connectivity to third-party channels and hoteliers not under franchise agreements with the company. The operations for SkyTouch Technology and our vacation-rental activities are excluded since they do not reflect the company's core franchising business but are adjacent, complementary lines of business.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Exhibit 1 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Variance Variance 2018 2017 $ % 2018 2017 $ % (In thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUES Royalty fees $ 111,009 $ 103,322 $ 7,687 7% $ 290,926 $ 263,215 $ 27,711 11% Initial franchise and relicensing fees 6,262 5,729 533 9% 18,957 17,263 1,694 10% Procurement services 11,620 8,810 2,810 32% 39,391 30,545 8,846 29% Marketing and reservation system 152,367 142,915 9,452 7% 416,715 382,245 34,470 9% Other 10,232 9,154 1,078 12% 30,336 26,546 3,790 14% Total revenues 291,490 269,930 21,560 8% 796,325 719,814 76,511 11% OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 38,191 46,573 (8,382) (18%) 125,325 124,356 969 1% Depreciation and amortization 3,815 1,601 2,214 138% 10,537 4,986 5,551 111% Marketing and reservation system 138,316 128,661 9,655 8% 394,112 365,435 28,677 8% Total operating expenses 180,322 176,835 3,487 2% 529,974 494,777 35,197 7% Gain (loss) on sale of land and building, net - (32) 32 (100%) 82 (32) 114 (356%) Operating income 111,168 93,063 18,105 19% 266,433 225,005 41,428 18% OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET Interest expense 11,706 11,399 307 3% 34,720 33,884 836 2% Interest income (1,966) (1,575) (391) 25% (5,218) (4,277) (941) 22% Other (gains) losses (972) (778) (194) 25% (1,355) (2,251) 896 (40%) Equity in net (income) loss of affiliates (43) 274 (317) (116%) 5,358 3,213 2,145 67% Total other income and expenses, net 8,725 9,320 (595) (6%) 33,505 30,569 2,936 10% Income before income taxes 102,443 83,743 18,700 22% 232,928 194,436 38,492 20% Income taxes 22,484 26,554 (4,070) (15%) 48,044 62,293 (14,249) (23%) Net income $ 79,959 $ 57,189 $ 22,770 40% $ 184,884 $ 132,143 $ 52,741 40% Basic earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.01 $ 0.41 41% $ 3.27 $ 2.34 $ 0.93 40% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.01 $ 0.40 40% $ 3.24 $ 2.33 $ 0.91 39%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Exhibit 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,916 $ 235,336 Accounts receivable, net 185,586 125,870 Other current assets 64,113 39,223 Total current assets 280,615 400,429 Intangible assets, net 263,923 100,492 Goodwill 173,641 80,757 Property and equipment, net 117,610 83,374 Investments in unconsolidated entities 107,905 134,226 Notes receivable, net of allowances 83,034 80,136 Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value 21,542 20,838 Other assets 112,767 94,939 Total assets $ 1,161,037 $ 995,191 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Accounts payable $ 71,684 $ 67,839 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78,591 84,315 Deferred revenue 65,810 52,142 Current portion of long-term debt 1,099 1,232 Liability for guest loyalty program 82,346 79,123 Total current liabilities 299,530 284,651 Long-term debt 781,433 725,292 Deferred revenue 107,370 98,459 Liability for guest loyalty program 50,085 48,701 Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations 26,137 25,566 Other liabilities 64,561 71,123 Total liabilities 1,329,116 1,253,792 Total shareholders' deficit (168,079) (258,601) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 1,161,037 $ 995,191

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Exhibit 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 184,884 $ 132,143 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,537 4,986 Depreciation and amortization - marketing and reservation system 14,687 15,454 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 6,662 5,190 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (58) 32 Provision for bad debts, net 6,279 3,694 Non-cash stock compensation and other charges 11,455 20,215 Non-cash interest and other (income) loss 492 (451) Deferred income taxes (5,610) 51,126 Equity in net losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, less distributions received 7,122 4,278 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (40,554) (21,443) Change in working capital & other, net of acquisition (49,059) (50,205) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 146,837 165,019 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in property and equipment (34,129) (17,514) Investment in intangible assets (1,665) (2,376) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (231,317) - Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,179) - Proceeds from sales of assets 3,053 - Contributions to equity method investments (9,050) (44,876) Distributions from equity method investments 1,429 4,307 Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (2,441) (2,140) Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 2,646 2,150 Issuance of notes receivable (28,876) (18,565) Collections of notes receivable 4,747 630 Other items, net (1,065) 109 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (299,847) (78,275) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net borrowings (repayments) pursuant to revolving credit facilities 56,400 (39,974) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 528 - Principal payments on long-term debt (477) (484) Debt issuance costs (2,590) - Purchase of treasury stock (109,266) (8,887) Dividends paid (36,628) (36,483) Proceeds from transfer of interest in notes receivable 173 24,237 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 41,155 9,799 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (50,705) (51,792) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (203,715) 34,952 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (705) 1,433 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 235,336 202,463 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 30,916 $ 238,848

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 4 SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Change Average Daily Average Daily Average Daily Rate Occupancy RevPAR Rate Occupancy RevPAR Rate Occupancy RevPAR Comfort Inn $ 96.34 66.8% $ 64.37 $ 95.42 67.8% $ 64.70 1.0% (100) bps (0.5%) Comfort Suites 99.21 71.0% 70.48 98.05 71.4% 70.01 1.2% (40) bps 0.7% Sleep 85.82 66.6% 57.19 83.93 67.1% 56.34 2.3% (50) bps 1.5% Quality 81.51 61.7% 50.33 80.46 61.5% 49.50 1.3% 20 bps 1.7% Clarion 86.25 59.8% 51.55 85.09 61.7% 52.53 1.4% (190) bps (1.9%) Econo Lodge 64.25 56.0% 36.00 63.71 56.1% 35.74 0.8% (10) bps 0.7% Rodeway 65.36 58.0% 37.88 65.73 57.9% 38.04 (0.6%) 10 bps (0.4%) WoodSpring(1) 46.19 80.9% 37.37 42.12 81.2% 34.19 9.7% (30) bps 9.3% MainStay 83.32 71.3% 59.44 76.65 69.7% 53.42 8.7% 160 bps 11.3% Suburban 55.69 76.8% 42.77 51.99 77.1% 40.10 7.1% (30) bps 6.7% Cambria Hotels 146.11 72.3% 105.68 136.93 75.1% 102.83 6.7% (280) bps 2.8% Ascend Hotel Collection 129.21 58.7% 75.79 128.86 56.6% 72.87 0.3% 210 bps 4.0% Total $ 82.86 64.8% $ 53.65 $ 81.37 65.0% $ 52.93 1.8% (20) bps 1.4% For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Change Average Daily Average Daily Average Daily Rate Occupancy RevPAR Rate Occupancy RevPAR Rate Occupancy RevPAR Comfort Inn $ 101.37 71.8% $ 72.74 $ 101.25 73.9% $ 74.82 0.1% (210) bps (2.8%) Comfort Suites 101.55 73.5% 74.59 101.43 75.5% 76.55 0.1% (200) bps (2.6%) Sleep 87.95 69.6% 61.24 86.85 71.3% 61.88 1.3% (170) bps (1.0%) Quality 85.61 66.2% 56.66 85.44 67.2% 57.43 0.2% (100) bps (1.3%) Clarion 90.98 63.9% 58.12 89.83 67.3% 60.46 1.3% (340) bps (3.9%) Econo Lodge 68.56 60.2% 41.26 68.87 61.7% 42.51 (0.5%) (150) bps (2.9%) Rodeway 69.75 61.9% 43.18 70.78 63.0% 44.56 (1.5%) (110) bps (3.1%) WoodSpring(1) 46.89 82.6% 38.74 43.39 84.3% 36.60 8.1% (170) bps 5.8% MainStay 86.69 75.1% 65.13 80.42 74.8% 60.17 7.8% 30 bps 8.2% Suburban 57.42 78.3% 44.98 52.46 78.9% 41.39 9.5% (60) bps 8.7% Cambria Hotels 149.48 75.0% 112.06 142.84 79.1% 112.95 4.6% (410) bps (0.8%) Ascend Hotel Collection 135.93 62.1% 84.35 137.02 60.9% 83.40 (0.8%) 120 bps 1.1% Total $ 86.83 68.6% $ 59.52 $ 86.02 70.2% $ 60.37 0.9% (160) bps (1.4%) Effective Royalty Rate For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 System-wide(1) 4.72% 4.60% 4.73% 4.59% (1) WoodSpring was acquired on February 1, 2018, however, ADR, Occupancy, RevPAR and effective royalty rate reflect operating performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 as if the brand had been acquired on January 1, 2017

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 5 SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Variance Hotels Rooms Hotels Rooms Hotels Rooms % % Comfort Inn 1,060 82,998 1,083 84,427 (23) (1,429) (2.1%) (1.7%) Comfort Suites 574 44,661 566 43,857 8 804 1.4% 1.8% Sleep 388 27,614 382 27,365 6 249 1.6% 0.9% Quality 1,602 124,271 1,509 117,948 93 6,323 6.2% 5.4% Clarion 166 21,641 160 21,267 6 374 3.8% 1.8% Econo Lodge 824 49,978 839 51,322 (15) (1,344) (1.8%) (2.6%) Rodeway 606 34,824 595 34,331 11 493 1.8% 1.4% WoodSpring Suites 247 29,632 - - 247 29,632 NM NM MainStay 62 4,273 57 4,135 5 138 8.8% 3.3% Suburban 52 5,529 59 6,578 (7) (1,049) (11.9%) (15.9%) Cambria Hotels 39 5,563 31 4,160 8 1,403 25.8% 33.7% Ascend Hotel Collection 167 14,290 140 11,062 27 3,228 19.3% 29.2% Domestic Franchises 5,787 445,274 5,421 406,452 366 38,822 6.8% 9.6% International Franchises 1,135 116,106 1,136 113,542 (1) 2,564 (0.1%) 2.3% Total Franchises 6,922 561,380 6,557 519,994 365 41,386 5.6% 8.0%