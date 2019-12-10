Choice Hotels International Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Plantronics to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) will replace Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: PLT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Plantronics will replace Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE: VSI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, December 17. Franchise Group Inc. (NASD: FRG) is acquiring Vitamin Shoppe in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Plantronics has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Choice Hotels International operates as a hotel franchisor. Headquartered in Rockville, MD, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.

Plantronics designs, manufactures, and markets various integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Communications Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – December 17, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Choice Hotels

International Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Resorts & Cruise

Lines DELETED Plantronics Information Technology Communications

Equipment

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – December 17, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Plantronics Information Technology Communications

Equipment DELETED Vitamin Shoppe Consumer Discretionary Specialty Stores

