Choice Hotels International to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on February 15, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc . (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, will report its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call at 10 a.m. EST, during which Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, and Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, Choice Hotels, will discuss the company's performance.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (888) 886-7786 (domestic) or (416) 764-8658 (international) and use conference ID 21655006. A live webcast will also be available under the Events and Presentations tab of the company's investor relations website, www.investor.choicehotels.com.

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the investor relations website by 2 p.m. EST on February 15, 2023. In addition, the call will be archived on the investor relations website and can be accessed via the Events and Presentations tab.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

