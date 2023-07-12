Choice Hotels International to Report 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, will report its 2023 second quarter earnings results at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call at 10 a.m. EDT, during which Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, and Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, Choice Hotels, will discuss the company's performance.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (888) 886-7786 (domestic) or (416) 764-8658 (international) and use the conference ID 81409019. A live webcast will also be available under the Events and Presentations tab of the company's investor relations website, www.investor.choicehotels.com.

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the investor relations website within 24 hours. In addition, the call will be archived on the investor relations website and can be accessed via the Events and Presentations tab.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

