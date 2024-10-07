Choice Hotels International Unveils Exclusive and Proprietary "Lobby in a Box" to Streamline Extended Stay Hotel Conversions and Elevate the Guest Experience

New Modular Design Package Offers a Quick Way to Implement Multi-Use Lobby Spaces Tailored for Long-Stay Guests, Expanding Choice's Conversion Offerings with the Previously Introduced "Kitchen in a Box"

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the largest hotel franchisors in the world, is expanding its portfolio of innovative solutions for its extended stay hotel conversions with the introduction of Lobby in a Box—a proprietary and exclusive to Choice modular design package that allows hoteliers to transform public spaces such as lobby dining areas into multi-functional, revenue-generating spaces in as little as 120 days for its Suburban Studios and MainStay Suites brands.

MainStay Suites rendering showing "Lobby in a Box" design

Delivered in a ready-to-assemble crate, Lobby in a Box empowers hotel owners to easily adapt their lobby spaces to meet the specific needs of long-staying guests, who typically prefer an in-room dining experience thanks to the fully equipped kitchens in rooms of extended stay properties. This approach offers a versatile alternative to convert the standard lobby dining spaces in transient hotels and enables hoteliers to create new income opportunities for the MainStay brand by incorporating a marketplace that features on-the-go food and beverage options, essential travel items, and more.

Building on the success of Choice's Kitchen in a Box—a turnkey solution that has enabled hotel owners to install fully equipped kitchens into guest rooms in as little as 3-4 months—Lobby in a Box continues to drive Choice's expansion into key extended stay markets with high barriers to entry, where conversions offer a faster and more cost-effective alternative to new construction.

"At Choice Hotels, we are proud to be pioneers and innovators in the extended stay segment," said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for extended stay brands for Choice Hotels. "As the demand for extended stay accommodations continues to exceed supply, solutions like Lobby in a Box and Kitchen in a Box are helping franchisees seize opportunities in a growing market while providing long-staying guests a superior, tailor-made experience. Our goal is to simplify the conversion process and help maximize hotel owners' return on investment by giving them the tools to create spaces that can be both functional and profitable."

Fulfilling Growing Demand

With extended stay demand exceeding supply, Hotels' Lobby in a Box and Kitchen in a Box solutions are meeting an industry-wide need for fast, efficient hotel conversions. In many cases, securing financing for conversions is more accessible than for new builds, due to the lower risk profile associated with repurposing existing properties.

"Choice is known for its best-in-class conversion capabilities, and we're taking it to the next level with Kitchen and Lobby in a Box," said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, extended stay development at Choice Hotels. "Paired with unparalleled support from our dedicated team of over 70 extended stay experts, we are converting transient hotels into extended stay properties quickly."

Since its launch in the spring of 2022, Kitchen in a Box has been utilized in over 30 open hotels, with six more in the pipeline, including three that are also incorporating Lobby in a Box into their renovations. These proprietary turnkey design elements contribute to Choice Hotels' rapid growth in the extended stay segment, positioning the company to open its 500th extended stay property this year.

Franchisee Success

Hotel owners who have adopted these modular solutions are seeing measurable results. Rushi Vaidya, who converted his transient hotel into a Suburban Studios extended stay property using Kitchen in a Box, noted a 43% increase in year-over-year revenue per available room (RevPAR) and a 10.2% improvement in guest satisfaction scores. "The quick conversion and expert support from Choice Hotels allowed us to transform our property efficiently, and the enhancements have paid off with significant gains in both revenue and guest satisfaction," said Vaidya.

Partners Nick Patel and Supan Shah, owners of the MainStay Suites in Columbus, OH, echoed similar sentiments about the new Lobby in a Box offering. "The design is modern, highly functional, and tailored to the unique needs of extended stay guests. Choice Hotels' support and focus on innovation in this segment has been a key factor in our success," they shared.

With two established conversion extended stay brands—economy-focused Suburban Studios and midscale MainStay Suites—Choice Hotels is poised to continue its leadership in the extended stay market through innovative solutions that cater to both owners and guests alike.

