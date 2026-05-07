Choice Hotels International Unveils New Technologies and AI-Powered Solutions to Help Owners Capture More Demand and Operational Excellence

For more than a decade, Choice Hotels has actively leveraged artificial intelligence and is now scaling AI across its business to help drive revenue and enhance operations for owners. These solutions support everything from generating group and business travel demand to enabling smarter pricing.

"At Choice Hotels, we believe that innovation should deliver real-world impact," said Patrick Pacious, President and CEO. "These tools are built to help our owners win more business as AI continues to reshape how travelers search, compare and book hotel stays. Throughout our history, we have been an industry leader in technology and digital transformation, and in today's dynamic world that is more important than ever. We are dedicated to deploying technology at scale to make more possible for our franchisees and guests."

Choice Hotels Business Direct

Launching next week, Choice Hotels Business Direct is a self-service digital booking platform purpose-built for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enabling them to book stays directly on ChoiceHotels.com. The platform helps SMBs create travel policies, gives travel managers greater visibility into travel behavior, and provides travelers and their companies with benefits and rewards—helping hotels capture more midweek demand from this large and growing segment.

Choice Hotels EasyBid and EasyBid Plus

To help owners capture more group demand, Choice Hotels has launched EasyBid, an AI-enhanced group Request for Proposals (RFP) tool. EasyBid helps hotels manage and monitor group RFP opportunities in one place and submit faster, more effective responses. Speed matters in group sales, and EasyBid is built to help hotels respond quickly and convert more opportunities into booked revenue. For owners seeking even greater support, EasyBid Plus enables Choice Hotels to respond to RFPs directly on behalf of owners while maintaining oversight and control at no additional cost. This option is specifically designed to save time and boost win rates by targeting high-quality group leads, making it especially valuable for properties without dedicated sales teams or during periods of high RFP volume.

Turning on-demand tools into teammates with CHARLIE

Meet CHARLIE, an AI-powered virtual "teammate" designed to support hotel teams through Choice Hotels' core operating platforms. CHARLIE acts as a 24/7 digital coach that responds to hotel staff needs, surfaces insights, and bolsters Choice Hotels' brand standards, reducing the time staff spend searching for answers and enabling teams to focus more on enhancing the guest experience.

As Choice Hotels continues to evolve CHARLIE, the company expects to expand the agent's ability to help execute routine tasks, further accelerating productivity and improving consistency across hotel operations.

Making revenue management simpler with RAISE

Choice Hotels will soon launch RAISE, a next-generation rate management tool designed to streamline how owners manage pricing, rates and inventory. Built with extensive owner input, RAISE is designed to simplify complex workflows, reduce manual effort, and help owners stay competitive as market conditions shift by using AI to source the right information at the right time.

Built for enterprise scale: AgentCore and AgentForce

As AI moves from pilots to production, Choice Hotels is investing in the foundational capabilities needed to deploy AI safely and reliably across the enterprise.

AgentCore provides a secure, reusable foundation for intelligent agents, enabling Choice Hotels to scale agentic capabilities across teams while supporting governance and enterprise requirements. AgentForce supports the building and deployment of AI agents as teammates across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and internal operations that can help automate, accelerate, and scale workflows.

"Together, AgentCore and AgentForce help Choice Hotels move beyond isolated AI use cases to an integrated, enterprise-wide approach," said Anna Scozzafava, Chief Data, AI, & Technology Officer. "This positions the company to lead in the emerging world of agentic commerce, where AI agents will increasingly research, compare and book travel on behalf of consumers."

Choice Hotels' technology roadmap is focused on delivering measurable value for owners: growing revenue, simplifying operations, and keeping the company's hotels visible and competitive as AI transforms travel discovery. By combining scale, data, and proprietary tools with an owner-first approach, Choice Hotels is helping franchisees compete in today's marketplace while preparing for what's next.

For more information on Choice Hotels and its technology innovations, visit choicehotels.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings, development pipeline growth, and brand expansion. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions, travel demand, development timelines, and other factors discussed in Choice Hotels International's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, and Choice undertakes no obligation to update them.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting Street, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.