Choice Hotels International's WoodSpring Suites Ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction by J.D. Power

WoodSpring Suites took top honors in the prestigious study for a third consecutive year, having been ranked the #1 economy extended stay brand in 2023 and the #1 overall economy hotel brand in 2022. An all new-construction brand, WoodSpring offers longer-term guests a welcoming environment and spacious, smartly designed suites with in-room kitchens at affordable weekly and monthly rates.

"Choice Hotels is leading the way in the fast-growing extended stay segment, and this recognition, for a third consecutive year, demonstrates our positive preeminent position in the category led by our flagship brand, WoodSpring Suites. We're extremely proud to share this honor with our development and franchisee operators that continue to deliver a consistent, best-in-class guest experience and performance," said Matt McElhare, Choice's vice president and lead for extended stay brands. "With record growth in 2023 and 2024 and an award-winning guest experience, Choice continues to be a leader in extended stay."

With 246 locations open across the U.S. and another 264 in development as of the end of Q2 2024, WoodSpring is one of Choice's four extended stay brands, which also include Everhome Suites, MainStay Suites, and Suburban Studios. A longtime leader in the highly competitive category, Choice is on pace to open its 500th extended stay hotel later this year.

The J.D. Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, now in its 28th year, measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in six factors: communications and connectivity; food and beverage; guest room; hotel facility; staff service; and value for price. The 2024 study benchmarks the performance of 103 brands across nine market segments and is based on responses from 39,468 branded hotel guests for stays between May 2023 and May 2024.

WoodSpring Suites is a new-construction economy extended stay brand that offers longer-term guests a welcoming environment and a straightforward stay at an affordable price. With more than 200 locations open across the United States, WoodSpring Suites hotels feature spacious all-suite rooms with fully equipped kitchens, plus on-site laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and flexible payment options. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/woodspring.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

