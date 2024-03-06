Choice Hotels is proud to offer AARP members discounts on over 7,000 Hotels Across 22 Hotel Brands

"We are delighted to provide AARP's nearly 38 million members with discounts on hotel accommodations," said Abhijit Patel, vice president, revenue management and distribution, Choice Hotels. "Many AARP members are avid travelers who frequently book hotel accommodations, and Choice's portfolio offers members a diverse range of hotels to meet their needs. We are excited to extend our commitment to exceptional experiences and value to the AARP member community."

According to AARP Research's 2023 Travel Trends Study, the most popular destinations in 2023 for the 50-plus were Florida, California, Las Vegas, Texas, Arizona, and New York. Choice Hotels offers hotels for every type of stay in these sought-after locations where AARP members want to travel.

Through this agreement, AARP members will enjoy a 10% discount on their hotel stays at all participating Choice Hotels locations. These discounts will be communicated through various Choice and AARP member channels and other communication platforms.

"We are excited that AARP members may choose Choice Hotels in popular destinations across the globe," said Jason Mugg, senior vice president of lifestyle, AARP. "Their reach offers AARP members a broad selection of brands and properties with a discount to meet their needs."

Reservations can be made directly on ChoiceHotels.com, through Choice's reservation line at (800)-228-5050, hotel sites, or travel agencies. For more information about Choice Hotels and how to use your AARP member benefit, please visit www.choicehotels.com/deals/aarp.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.