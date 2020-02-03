Choice Hotels Launches Golf By Choice; Brings Industry-First Benefits To Its Loyalty Program

"We're constantly seeking opportunities to reward members of our loyalty program throughout their entire travel experience—from their hotel stay and beyond," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "With Golf By Choice , we are expanding our offerings for Choice Privileges members beyond the realm of hospitality, rewarding business and leisure guests—many of which are avid golfers—with new, unique perks they can easily take advantage of."

The Golf By Choice program was developed in collaboration with MCS Communications Consulting Co., and is available to all Choice Privileges members through www.golfbychoice.com. Benefits include:

Points towards golf gear – Loyalty members can access great deals on golf merchandise, ranging from clubs to apparel, from top brands such as TaylorMade, Callaway , Nike, Puma and Cleveland , and redeem their points to shop. Members can also earn points for every dollar they spend on cash purchases.

– Members can earn and redeem loyalty points to book tee times at courses located across the country, and gain access to exclusive deals. Points through golf apps – Members will earn additional Choice Privileges points when they download select training apps.

– Members will earn additional Choice Privileges points when they download select training apps. Extra perks for Elite members – Elite loyalty members will earn up to 20% more bonus points on every golf purchase.

Choice Privileges has been named a top hotel loyalty program in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and by U.S. News & World Report for four consecutive years. The free membership offers fast rewards and features the one of a kind Your Extras program where members staying midweek get more including bonus points, airline miles, or credit to spend at Amazon or Uber. When booking direct at ChoiceHotels.com or on Choice's mobile app, members get the lowest price, guaranteed through the exclusive Member Rate and have access to a variety of exclusive deals all year long.

For more information on Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

