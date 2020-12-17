Choice Hotels Makes It Easier Than Ever For Loyalty Members To Achieve Elite Status For More Rewarding Travel In 2021

"We cannot thank our more than 47 million loyalty members enough for continuing to choose to stay with us during these challenging times — ranging from essential and frontline workers to families on road trips. Further, they have been unbelievably generous throughout the pandemic by donating over 50 million points to charitable causes we support, including Serta Inc.'s "Stay Home, Send Beds" initiative, the International Franchise Association's "Franchising Gives Back" program, and organizations such as Operation Homefront and the American Red Cross," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "These new reduced requirements are meant to make it easier for loyalty members to achieve and maintain elite status. That way, they can take advantage of all the benefits we offer while having peace of mind knowing they are free to travel when ready. We look forward to finding new ways to recognize guests for their incredible loyalty in 2021, so they know how much we and our small-business hotel owners appreciate them."

Following program updates from earlier this year, Choice is continuing to help loyalty members earn rewards faster through:

- 2021 Elite Status Requirements: Reducing the number of nights members are required to stay in 2021 to qualify for elite status in 2022. They can now achieve:

Gold status after staying seven nights, as opposed to 10 nights.

Platinum status after staying 15 nights, as opposed to 20 nights.

Diamond status after staying 25 nights, as opposed to 40 nights.

- Extensions for Gold, and Platinum and Diamond Members: As previously announced, all Elite Choice Privileges members will maintain their current Elite status through December 31, 2021, regardless of travel activity in 2020.

Members who have stayed at least five nights between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 , will maintain their upgraded Elite status through Dec. 31, 2021 .

Choice continues to offer its Status Match program, which allows its loyalty members to match their elite status from another major hotel rewards program to the Choice Privileges program. With nearly 100% of Choice's domestic hotels continuing to operate, Status Match provides travelers with an added opportunity to make their most of their stay. Choice Privileges members can redeem their points in various ways, including for gift cards on everyday essentials like groceries, as well as donating points toward charitable causes and organizations.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative and flexible cancellation policies are designed to help give guests added peace of mind when booking a Choice-branded hotel. All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

