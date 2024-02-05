Choice Hotels Named by AAA and CAA as Their First New Preferred Hotel Supplier in a Decade

"We are thrilled to be named AAA and CAA's first Preferred Hotel Supplier in a decade," said Abhijit Patel, vice president, revenue management and distribution, Choice Hotels. "AAA and CAA members represent a significant market with a combined membership that accounts for 31% of all paid room nights across North America. Choice's offerings are ideally positioned in drive-to markets throughout North America that will cater to AAA and CAA members."

AAA and CAA members are known for their significant contribution to the travel industry, spending millions of dollars every day on lodging stays alone. As one of North America's largest leisure travel agencies, AAA and CAA offer a full range of travel services, making this collaboration with Choice Hotels a perfect fit.

"The addition of Choice Hotels' select brands to our AAA and CAA portfolio offers members a plethora of lodging options, including competitive member discounts across a multitude of locations," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. "We are excited to expand both product offerings and benefits relevant to our AAA and CAA membership and brand."

AAA will be inspecting the hotels of five Choice Hotels brands - Cambria® Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection®, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson®, Comfort®, and Radisson® - to achieve the prestigious Diamond-designated status. This designation will further enhance the visibility and reputation of these brands with AAA and CAA's members.

Reservations can be made directly on ChoiceHotels.com, the AAA or CAA website, through Choice's reservation line at (800)-228-5050, hotel sites, or travel agencies.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, and financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of over 64 million members across North America, including over 57 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA offers or become a member, visit AAA.com.

