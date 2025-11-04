Choice Privileges Announces an All-New Rewards Experience that Offers More Rewards, More Often

Rewards every five nights: Members will gain milestone rewards like bonus points and gift cards every five qualifying nights between status tiers.

Members will gain milestone rewards like bonus points and gift cards every five qualifying nights between status tiers. Faster paths to status: Members can reach Gold Elite status at just five nights, Platinum Elite status at 15 nights and Diamond Elite status at 35 nights, and enjoy rewards like room upgrades, preferred parking, and Elite welcome gifts. With each tier requiring five fewer nights than before, Elite status will become more attainable than ever. Members can also qualify for status faster through Elite Qualifying Credits earned through hotel stays and through spending with the Choice Privileges Mastercard ® on travel and everyday purchases, like home improvement stores, grocery stores, and gas stations.

Members can reach Gold Elite status at just five nights, Platinum Elite status at 15 nights and Diamond Elite status at 35 nights, and enjoy rewards like room upgrades, preferred parking, and Elite welcome gifts. With each tier requiring five fewer nights than before, Elite status will become more attainable than ever. Members can also qualify for status faster through Elite Qualifying Credits earned through hotel stays and through spending with the Choice Privileges Mastercard on travel and everyday purchases, like home improvement stores, grocery stores, and gas stations. Titanium status: A new top-tier status, achievable at 55 nights or at 110,000 Elite Qualifying Credits. This tier introduces the program's most exclusive benefit—the Titanium travel award. With this perk, members can book one room for up to seven nights at 400+ premium properties around the world for just half the points. This includes Choice Hotels brands, such as Cambria Hotels and Radisson Blu, as well as global partners like Bluegreen Vacations.

A new top-tier status, achievable at 55 nights or at 110,000 Elite Qualifying Credits. This tier introduces the program's most exclusive benefit—the Titanium travel award. With this perk, members can book one room for up to seven nights at 400+ premium properties around the world for just half the points. This includes Choice Hotels brands, such as Cambria Hotels and Radisson Blu, as well as global partners like Bluegreen Vacations. Return and Earn: This feature will reward members with 1,000 bonus points after their 2nd and 3rd qualifying stays each year.

This feature will reward members with 1,000 bonus points after their 2nd and 3rd qualifying stays each year. Lasting recognition : Points will never expire for Elite status holders, and a status soft landing benefit will ensure that Elite status is never lost all at once. Starting in 2027, Elite members who don't travel as frequently will only drop a single tier per year.

: Points will never expire for Elite status holders, and a status soft landing benefit will ensure that Elite status is never lost all at once. Starting in 2027, Elite members who don't travel as frequently will only drop a single tier per year. Points sharing: Members will be able to transfer points to friends and family. Coming later in 2026.

"What sets Choice Privileges apart is our commitment to making rewards both richer and more attainable —and we're leading the loyalty landscape by delivering more benefits, more often," said Nandika Suri, Vice President, Loyalty, Choice Hotels International. "These changes are part of our continued journey to evolve Choice Privileges and reflect what travelers today expect from a modern loyalty program. Whether they're planning a family road trip or an elevated beachside getaway, Choice Privileges is uniquely designed to make any kind of travel within reach."

Informed by extensive research with travelers, the enhanced Choice Privileges program caters to what guests truly value: flexibility, frequent recognition and experiences beyond the room. The updates also mark the next step in the program's evolution to give members an even more rewarding travel experience when they stay at one of over 7,000 Choice Hotels-branded properties globally. In early 2025, the program introduced a more competitive points redemption rate, a longer booking window, and more ways to use points, earning it recognition as the top hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub.

"Choice Privileges continues to lead the way in redefining loyalty, giving our members more flexible options to use their points and benefits that complement the way they travel today," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels International. "These updates build on features our guests already value from our program, making it even easier for them to access Choice Hotels' growing global portfolio of properties and exclusive experiences. Now, Choice Privileges will become an even more indispensable and rewarding part of the travel journey."

With thousands of properties across 46 countries and territories —spanning budget-friendly stays at brands like Quality Inn and Comfort, to elevated retreats at brands like Cambria and Radisson Blu, plus access to luxury partner hotels like Preferred Hotels & Resorts—Choice Hotels offers options for every budget and travel style. As travelers increasingly seek experiences beyond their hotel stay, Choice Privileges enables members to redeem their points for once-in-a-lifetime experiences like VIP access to college sports games and NASCAR racing events.

Enrollment in Choice Privileges is free and open to all travelers. Visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges to join today and be among the first to experience the program's exciting new benefits in 2026.

About Choice Privileges®

The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and Westgate Resorts. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice Hotels® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

