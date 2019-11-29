Choice Hotels Notifies Guests of Inadvertent Disclosure Issue

Choice Hotels understands the importance of data security, and protecting guest information is a priority. The company recently learned of a technical issue that only occurred when a visitor to its website was using a Safari browser, typed information in a field on the page, and the browser crashed and restarted. Under these circumstances, Safari put information that had been typed by the visitor on the page into the website address in order to repopulate the page when the browser restarted. Choice uses technology to track activities that occur on its website (e.g., cookies), and that technology sends data read from the website address of relevant pages to companies that provide services to it. Except in a Safari crash circumstance, the page address sent to these companies did not contain information entered by visitors.

As soon as Choice identified what caused this issue, the company made changes to its website to override how Safari responds after a crash. Choice is also contacting the third-party companies it works with to ask them to delete any data they may inadvertently have.

What Information Was Involved?

If a visitor was using Safari and was on the reservation page when the browser crashed, the information typed in fields on that page that could have been put in the website address when the browser restarted may include the name of the person making the reservation, email address, state, zip code, country code, and the number and expiration date of the payment card used to make the reservation. If the reservation was being made using a mixture of points and payment, the external verification value on the card may have also been in the website address.

For More Information:

Please visit www.choicehotels.com/about/browser-crash-incident for additional information.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

