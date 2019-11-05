Choice Hotels Promotes Raúl Ramírez To Senior Vice President Of International Strategic Planning And Global Head Of Financial Planning And Analysis

In this expanded capacity, Ramírez will lead the financial and strategic long-range planning organizations for Choice's international division as well as the global financial planning and analysis and revenue assurance organizations. Additionally, Ramírez will assume oversight for Choice's corporate development and strategic investment efforts outside the U.S. and also provide leadership to the international division's finance market leads. He will continue to report to Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, Choice Hotels.

"Raúl has been a valuable member of the finance leadership team and a major contributor to Choice's financial strategy and growth," said Dragisich. "His deep knowledge of the company and innate business savvy make him the perfect person to help take Choice's global business to new heights and drive shareholder return for years to come."

Ramírez has been a key member of Choice's finance team since 2017, when he joined as the company's vice president of strategic finance and financial planning and analysis. Prior to Choice, Ramírez was head of finance for Verizon's XO business unit, and earlier in his career, he held senior finance, operational and leadership roles at XO Communications and Nextel International.

Ramírez received a Bachelor of Science in electronic and communication engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He completed a management executive program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

