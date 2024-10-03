Choice Hotels relaunches Radisson Individuals as part of its portfolio of brands, adding a distinctive proposition to the upper upscale segment

"Choice is a different company today than we were just a few years ago. We've seen tremendous excitement for our upscale and upper upscale brands including Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Ascend Hotel Collection and Cambria. That's a testament to the strategic investments we've made to provide a strong value proposition to developers interested in growing within these segments," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer of Choice Hotels International. "With Radisson Individuals, we have a great new opportunity for developers and owners of full-service boutique hotels to benefit from Choice's powerful distribution engine. Our 67 million Choice Privileges rewards members now enjoy access to 1,000 upscale, upper upscale and luxury hotels around the world, with more than 200 other properties in the pipeline. We are thrilled to welcome Radisson Individuals to this collection."

Radisson Individuals is one of the fastest growing soft brands globally. Since 2020, more than 30 properties have opened around the world, 15 of which are franchised by Choice in the Americas. With a newfound strength under Choice and its expertise developing Ascend, the industry's first soft brand, Radisson Individuals hotels are strongly positioned to serve current travelers' tastes. Through enhanced signature features, Radisson Individuals spark the thrill of exploration, immersing guests in the distinct character of their surroundings, all while upholding a steadfast dedication to excellent service.

Each hotel offers a guest experience that leans into three key areas:

Vivid setting: Hotels will bring the local culture to life through bold designs. They will feature a striking front desk and traditional architecture and artwork in rooms and common hotel spaces.

Characterful encounters: Hotels will curate experiences that immerse guests in their destination, including a full-service bar and restaurant inspired by the region's flavors, and upscale amenities such as a pool, spa and fitness center, making the hotel an inspiring and relaxing first step into its guests' destination.

Explorer's compass: Hotels will offer consistently outstanding service that guests expect from a Radisson property. Hotel staff will serve as trusted guides to guests seeking both must-see attractions and hidden gems.

"Increasingly, we see many travelers place a high value on unconventional hotel experiences that truly steep them in the beauty and magic of their destination without sacrificing top-notch service. With Radisson Individuals, we are seizing on major potential to fill that white space in the market with an upscale experience that Choice is uniquely positioned to deliver," said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager for upscale brands.

The launch of Radisson Individuals marks a major milestone in Choice's rapid expansion in the upscale and upper-upscale segments. Since 2022, the franchisor has become the company to watch with new brand positionings introduced for both Radisson and Radisson Blu hotels earlier this year and the continued growth for Cambria Hotels. Following its digital integration of Radisson Americas brands through June of this year, Choice has driven a 32 percent year-over-year increase in reservations through direct online channels for those brands. Now, with a sharpened proposition for Radisson Individuals, Choice Hotels is poised to offer developers upper and upper upscale brands that stand out in a sea of sameness, draw repeat stays from guests and drive more return on their investments.

"We're looking forward to expanding Radisson Individual's footprint within the Americas," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, development, upscale brands & real estate. "When you combine Radisson's impressive 89% brand recognition, with Choice's powerful distribution engine and reliable, AI-infused, state-of-the-art, proven operations tools, this is a fantastic opportunity for developers and owners who want to maintain their hotels' unique character but be a part of a winning system."

Radisson Individuals participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program that enables more than 67 million members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 45 countries and territories worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases such as gas and groceries.

