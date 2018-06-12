Choice Hotels Rewards Loyalty Members With Summer Promotion

"We know our more than 36 million loyalty members already appreciate the fast, relevant rewards, such as Your Extras, offered year-round by Choice Privileges," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "But, this summer, we want to make stays at Choice hotels even more rewarding by offering members an opportunity to get a $50 gift card that can be used for dining, shopping, or other options that can enhance their trip. And, because of our unique digital gift card program, members can get their reward in 72 hours or less instead of waiting weeks for a card in the mail."

To participate in the "One Stay. Two Stays. Spend it Your Way." promotion, Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before check-out and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app, or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Corporate travelers can make reservations through their online booking tool, global distribution system, or with a travel agent. Additional details of the promotion and redemption can be found at www.ChoiceHotels.com/Giftcard.

The Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program has been rated no. 1 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for two consecutive years. Membership is free, offers fast rewards and perks, and exclusive member rates when booking direct at www.choicehotels.com.

For more information about the Choice Privileges rewards program, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and, as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-rewards-loyalty-members-with-summer-promotion-300664788.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

