Choice Hotels Sets No Limits To Hotel Growth, Innovation, And Franchisee Profitability At 64th Annual Convention

"Choice is an innovator in hospitality, franchising, and technology with the right strategy for long-term success and a focus on helping our owners maximize their return on investment," said Pat Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels. "We're excited to celebrate a transformative year for Choice Hotels and talk about the opportunities ahead. Our brands continue to lead in their segments, we have the industry's most sophisticated technology, bar none, and there is continued runway for growth as the economic environment makes it a great time to build a Choice hotel."

Attendees will participate in educational sessions on topics that explore the state of the industry, emerging trends, and the resources to optimize their business, including Choice Hotels' extensive distribution channels; award-winning loyalty program, Choice Privileges; best-in-class training program, Choice University; and powerful resources to maximize revenue.

Choice Hotels brand leaders will host in-depth sessions on each of the company's brands, including Cambria Hotels, Comfort, the Ascend Hotel Collection, and Sleep Inn.

Pacious will take the stage to present the bold strategies shaping Choice's future with no limits. Highlights include:

Continued growth: In 2017, Choice Hotels had its best development year since 2007.

Opportunities in the extended-stay segment leveraging the newly acquired WoodSpring Suites brand, the nation's fastest-growing economy extended-stay hotel brand.

Choice Hotels' position as a leader in technology, highlighted by its reinvented technology infrastructure and collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Data and commentary, including trends in the hospitality industry, from CBRE Group.

Educational opportunities showcasing the company's industry-leading resources and distribution channels that help drive revenue and reservations to franchisees' hotels.

The convention program is designed to give franchisees the resources and information to leverage Choice's strong value proposition. In 2017, the company opened nearly one hotel per day in the U.S., increased its pipeline, and connected over 200 million guests with more than 500,000 rooms. Convention attendees will leave with ideas and strategies to help make their hotels more successful, efficient, and profitable in 2018 and beyond.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including future growth. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes to general domestic and foreign economic conditions and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

