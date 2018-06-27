Choice Hotels to Develop New Cambria Hotel in Downtown Minneapolis

The 100-room, six-story property will be located in the heart of Downtown Minneapolis at Hawthorne Avenue and N. 11th St., nearby Target headquarters, General Mills, and 3M. The hotel is also just minutes from the Theatre District, the entertainment and cultural center of the city; and its three major professional sports stadiums: Target Field, Target Center, and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Cambria Hotel Downtown Minneapolis will feature the brand's signature amenities valued by today's modern business traveler:

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Locally inspired designs

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms with plush bedding

Menus featuring hyper-local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and bites

State-of-the-art fitness center

1,300-square-feet of meeting space and a business center

24-hour fresh food and beverage options

"The Cambria brand has prioritized expansion in prime urban markets like Minneapolis. This allows it to provide the upscale, local experiences that guests crave," said Mark Shalala, vice president, development, upscale brands at Choice Hotels. "Hawkeye Hotels has extensive experience developing properties, particularly throughout the Midwest and, with their expertise, the Cambria brand's debut into the Minneapolis market should be seamless."

"Minneapolis has something to offer every traveler: several Fortune-500 companies, scenic riverfront skylines, professional sports, theatres, excellent park systems, and a thriving food and craft-beer scene," said Jay Bhakta, managing partner of JR Hospitality, which will help develop the hotel. "The Cambria Hotel Downtown Minneapolis hotel is in a prime location for travelers to experience the city and take advantage of the property's upscale amenities."

About Cambria Hotels

Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and, as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

