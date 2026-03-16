Choice Hotel International's Ascend Collection Surpasses 500 Hotel Openings, Marking a Major Achievement for the Company's Growth in Upscale

New Openings Demonstrate Strong Development Momentum Across the Enterprise's Soft Brands

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Collection, an upscale soft brand of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) and the first and largest soft brand in the upscale segment, has surpassed its 500th property milestone with the opening of new hotels including The Harrison Hotel in Downtown Hollywood, Florida and The Gould Hotel in Seneca Falls, New York. Together, these additions underscore Ascend Collection's continued momentum and reflect the brand's commitment to delivering guests one-of-a-kind, locally inspired stays that celebrate the individuality of each destination.

The Harrison Hotel

Among the latest openings, The Harrison Hotel, an Ascend Collection Hotel, offers a newly renovated boutique experience in the heart of Downtown Hollywood, Florida, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The 95-room hotel is located in the city's historic arts, dining, and entertainment district and offers convenient access to Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, and Port Miami. Guests enjoy premium bedding, complimentary WiFi and hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site dining and poolside bar, free airport transportation, and 2,500 square feet of flexible meeting space.

The Gould Hotel

In Seneca Falls, New York, The Gould Hotel, an Ascend Collection Hotel, blends more than a century of history with modern comfort in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. Originally opened in 1920, the thoughtfully restored 48-room property has welcomed guests for over 105 years and is located beside the Women's Rights National Historical Park, within steps of local shops, museums, and scenic canal walks. Guests can enjoy timeless interiors featuring hardwood floors and curated historic details, along with amenities such as complimentary breakfast and a fitness center.

"Reaching 500 open hotels is a defining milestone for Ascend Collection and a powerful reflection of the momentum across our entire upscale portfolio," said Indy Adenaw, Senior Vice President, Upscale Segment, Choice Hotels International. "This achievement underscores the strength of our soft brand strategy and the growing demand for distinctive, experience-driven hotels. Each Ascend Collection property is thoughtfully designed to reflect its local community while delivering the elevated amenities, flexible spaces, and authentic experiences today's upscale guests expect."

Ascend Collection continues to build on this growth with a robust pipeline of 70 properties as of March 2, in key markets across the U.S. and internationally, including anticipated openings in Flagstaff, Arizona, Anaheim, California, and Miami, Florida. The brand's steady expansion is complemented by strong momentum alongside Radisson Individuals, Choice Hotels' upper upscale soft brand. Last year, Choice Hotels signed its first two Radisson Individuals projects in downtown Savannah, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee, with developer interest continuing to grow as demand for distinctive, independent hotels remains strong.

"The performance and compelling value proposition of our soft brands continue to resonate with both developers and guests," said Mark Shalala, Senior Vice President, Development, Upscale Brands, Choice Hotels International. "Ascend Collection and Radisson Individuals offer owners the flexibility to maintain their hotel's unique identity while leveraging the power of Choice Hotels' distribution, technology, and award-winning loyalty platform. They are well positioned in their respective segments to capture demand, support owner success, and maintain their leading position in the dynamic and growing soft brand category."

Additional achievements for Ascend Collection's international portfolio in the last year include:

Deepened European presence by entering Poland with its first property.

Accelerated growth in Canada with the addition of six new properties in Québec.

Landmark entry into Africa with the upcoming debut of a property in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, one of Africa's most visited safari destinations in Kenya.

Expanding the brand's presence in Latin America with the opening of its first property in Chile.

A long-term distribution and master franchise agreement with SSAW Hotels & Resorts in China, which will add over 9,500 rooms to the brand.

Many Ascend Collection hotels participate in Choice Privileges®, the #1 hotel rewards program, which recently launched an all-new rewards experience enabling members to earn more rewards more frequently, achieve Elite status faster, and access exclusive benefits designed to help get the most from every stay. Members can earn and redeem points for reward nights at Ascend Collection hotels, as well as at more than 7,000 properties across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 50 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit choicehotels.com.

About Ascend Collection®

Ascend Collection is a global portfolio of independent, resort, historic and boutique hotels. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 500 Ascend Collection properties open worldwide, including in Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and throughout the Caribbean. Ascend Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Radisson Individuals

Radisson Individuals is an upper upscale collection brand that brings together independent and boutique hotels, inspiring curious travelers to uncover the untold stories of each destination. The brand provides access to Choice's robust distribution channels, operational support, and the Choice Privileges loyalty program, helping owners drive performance while preserving what makes their property distinct. For more information, visit choicehotels.com/radisson-individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings, development pipeline growth, and brand expansion. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions, travel demand, development timelines, and other factors discussed in Choice Hotels International's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, and Choice undertakes no obligation to update them.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting Street, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.