Choice Hotels to Develop Two New Cambria Hotels in Growing South Carolina Markets

The Cambria Hotel Greenville will have 125 rooms and is located in an upscale mixed-use retail area with access to Whole Foods, Total Wine, and Ann Taylor LOFT. The property is within walking distance to the headquarters of TD Bank and BMW North American Technology, Hubbell Lighting, ICAR, and facilities operated by 3M, Honeywell, and General Electric.

The 95-room Cambria Hotel Summerville will be located in Nexton Town Center, a mixed-use development with retail and office space, live-music and event venues, and a walking and biking trail system. Hotel guests can enjoy dining experiences at nearby Halls Chophouse, Fuji Sushi, and Taco Boy. Summerville is home to Volvo, SCRA, Summerville Hospital and Medical Center, and Palmetto Care.

Both properties will feature several upscale amenities tailored for the modern traveler, including:

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms with plush bedding

Menus featuring hyper-local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and bites

Locally inspired designs

State-of-the-art fitness centers

Multi-functional meeting space and business centers

"The Cambria Hotel Greenville and the Cambria Hotel Summerville represent our dedication to the brand's growth in corporate-rich areas," said Mark Shalala, vice president, development, upscale brands at Choice Hotels. "Four Raines, LLC has cultivated an expansive portfolio of properties across South Carolina over the past 50 years and is a longstanding collaborator with Choice Hotels, with a Cambria property in Mount Pleasant, S.C., slated to open later this year and Hotel Florence, an Ascend Hotel Collection member property. This allows for seamless coordination in bringing these new Cambria locations to market."

"Greenville and Summerville, S.C. are both charming, booming cities," said Grey Raines, managing partner of Four Raines, LLC. "Greenville is the largest and fastest-growing county in South Carolina, while Summerville is on the rise in the North Charleston area. Modern travelers visiting these communities will soon have the opportunity to enhance their stay at our upscale Cambria Hotels properties."

For Cambria hotel development opportunities, please visit /choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels/.

About Cambria Hotels

Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and, as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About Four Raines, LLC

Together, Four17 Partners and Raines Hospitality, LLC have formed Four Raines, LLC in order to execute the development and operation of several hotel properties across the southeast. The Four Raines Partnership will result in an aggressive growth strategy to become one of the leading hospitality organizations in the southeast region. The combined experience of our organizations and relationships in the industry will allow us to deliver product efficiently and with quality that exceeds expectations. We are now poised for management and operational growth with a team in place to complete the entire hospitality investment cycle. Objectives include assembling a portfolio of focused-service U.S. hotel assets with major brands through a combination of new development, acquisition, renovation and repositioning where appropriate. The collective partners in Four Raines bring a strong track record of developing, owning and managing distinctive hotels that outperform their primary competitors and achieve outstanding financial returns for ownership in significant markets. The principals of Four17 Partners, David Tart, H.S. Russell, Rock Dangerfield and Brandon Graham have been developing and acquiring real estate in the southeast from 2005 to the present and developing award winning hospitality product in high barrier markets. Raines Hospitality, Inc., led by Chrisie Raines, David Raines, and Grey Raines, has over 50 years of experience managing successful hotels across all major hotel brands. Combining the investor management and financing expertise of Four17 Partners with the diverse level of experience and range of hospitality management services of Raines Hospitality, Inc. will allow both companies to work in full collaboration with the owners, investors, and associates to create the best possible experience for guests while maximizing the investments of their partners.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-to-develop-two-new-cambria-hotels-in-growing-south-carolina-markets-300668855.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

