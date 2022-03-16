Choice Hotels Unveils Next Generation for Extended Stay Brand: Suburban Studios

"When we added Suburban, one of the first extended stay brands on the market, to our portfolio nearly two decades ago, we did so with the intent of fulfilling an emerging need in the industry for hotel owners and longer-staying guests. Today, the travel landscape has evolved with demand for extended stay products at an all-time high, and our commitment to innovating new ways to drive value for our franchisees and guests remains," said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "The modernization of Suburban signals that the brand is poised for growth, and that Choice is dedicated to expanding its foothold in the extended stay segment with the best investment opportunity for franchisees and experience for guests."

In addition to its low-cost, flexible conversion model, Suburban Studios offers several benefits to help savvy developers diversify their portfolios and take advantage of growing opportunities within the highly sought-after extended stay segment, including:

Turnkey development support and flexible prototypes to bring projects to market quickly.

An efficient operating model to help keep hotels easy and affordable to run.

Proprietary kitchen-in-a-box design and modular building options, designed to streamline the repositioning process.

Operational, training, marketing, and technology programs, tools and resources tailored to the unique aspects of extended stay.

Support from a dedicated conversion sales team with proprietary site scoring tool to identify markets with the highest return on investment.

"Economy extended stay has always been a developer favorite because of the category's demonstrated resiliency and returns, but the fact remains: there is a significant imbalance between demand and current market supply. So, when our development community asked for another product to capitalize on this industry white space more efficiently, we listened," said David Pepper, chief development officer, Choice Hotels. "The refreshed Suburban Studios offers an industry-first opportunity for owners to transform existing assets in transient markets into an extended stay property backed by the segment leader in Choice Hotels, while also providing exactly what guests want during longer stays."

Designed to appeal to extended stay travelers of today and tomorrow, Suburban Studios provides a "Welcome Home" experience strategically optimized for longer-term guests, including:

Clean, spacious guestrooms equipped with extra space needed to unwind and relax or to catch up on some work.

In-room kitchens with all the essentials to cook like you are at home.

Modern design and friendly service.

The flexibility to book longer stays on the go.

"Suburban Studios is all about delivering the basics in a better way – for guests and franchisees," said Anna Scozzafava, vice president and general manager, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "As longtime leaders in the extended stay segment, Choice knows what travelers want most during extended periods away from home and the next generation of Suburban delivers on precisely that with its "Longer Stays Made Easy" promise of all the comforts of home at a welcoming price point."

Choice Hotels currently has more than 70 Suburban Extended Stay properties in its portfolio, with plans to open the first Suburban Studios hotel in Chicago, Illinois later this year. In addition, more than 27 Suburban Studio hotels are in the development pipeline.

About Suburban Studios

Suburban Studios, a next generation extended stay product from Choice Hotels, offers developers access to the extended stay category through flexible conversion options. Suburban's Longer Stays Made Easy philosophy provides value-conscious, long staying guests with friendly service and clean, spacious guestrooms equipped with in-room kitchens. Guests have access to free high-speed internet, 24/7 laundry facilities and bi-weekly housekeeping. There are more than 70 Suburban Extended Stay Hotels open, with 27 Suburban Studios in the pipeline. For more information, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/brands/#suburban.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

