Radisson Fairview Heights Hotel Opens in St. Louis Area

Conveniently located near downtown St. Louis, the newest Radisson is less than 30 minutes from both St. Louis Lambert International Airport and St. Louis Downtown Airport and offers easy access to popular attractions like the iconic Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, St. Louis Aquarium and the Budweiser Brewery Experience. The four-story, 119-room hotel offers a clean and modern nature-inspired design and a variety of thoughtful features and services designed to provide guests with a harmonious stay. All guest rooms have a dedicated ergonomic work area, free WiFi, a flat screen TV, refrigerator and microwave, and sofa beds are offered in the hotel's larger suites.

Radisson participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program that enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 45 countries and territories worldwide. Other participating upscale hotel brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection and others, counting more than 700 hotels open or in the pipeline across eight distinctive full-service, upscale and upper upscale hotel brands. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases such as gas and groceries.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE central reservation platform and Your Key to Profit, a mobile-friendly platform with profitability tools like G3, a revenue management resource to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

For more information Radisson development opportunities, visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/brands/#radisson.

Radisson®: A Century Young

With a history spanning over 115 years, Radisson exists to champion the enduring spirit of hospitality, innovating with purpose to meet the evolving needs of guests while holding fast to the timeless principles of care and warmth. Franchised or owned and managed in the Americas by Choice Hotels International, Radisson Hotels offer functional guestrooms, upscale on-site services such as modern fitness facilities, restaurants and bars, and free Wi-Fi, designed for travelers seeking simplicity, authenticity and modern imperatives during each hotel stay. For more information, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/radisson.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

