Choice Hotels Welcomes Third Cambria In South Carolina

The new-construction Cambria Fort Mill is located at 340 Amistead Avenue in a modern, mixed-use development one mile from Interstate Highway 77, providing guests easy access to the nearby business corridors of Charlotte, North Carolina and Rock Hill, South Carolina. Several major corporations are less than a 10-minute drive from the Cambria Hotel Fort Mill, including LPL Financial, AmerisourceBergen, Shutterfly, Schaeffler Group, OneMain Financial, and Springs Global U.S. The Cambria hotel also offers guests convenient access to Cedar Fair's Carowinds amusement park and antique shops and restaurants in its historic downtown district.

"Neighboring two major metropolitan areas and a historic gem in its own right, Fort Mill has been the fastest-growing town in the region since 2014, making it a strategic location for this new Cambria hotel," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Cambria brand is also experiencing a surge of growth, and it's a fitting time for us to expand in the Palmetto State. The Cambria Hotel Fort Mill's traditional style gives a nod to the area's deep ties to the farming and textile industries by offering a rustic, welcoming atmosphere, contemporary essentials and approachable indulgences that guests will appreciate."

Visitors to the Cambria Hotel Fort Mill have access to unique and upscale amenities that appeal to modern guests, including:

The Foxhole Restaurant & Bar with regional cuisine, small bites, local craft beers and custom cocktails

Two outdoor courtyard areas complete with patio seating, firepits and gas grills

An open-concept lobby

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding

A state-of-the-art fitness center

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Multifunction meeting space for approximately 100 people

A seasonal outdoor pool

The hotel was developed by the Weinstein Development Company and FHF Hotel, LLC.

"As we've developed in the southeast, we've seen Fort Mill experience a boom over the past decade," said Barry Weinstein, president and managing partner, Weinstein Development Company. "Choice Hotels shared our vision to bring an upscale offering to the region, and our first project with them far exceeds our expectations. Our new Cambria hotel provides guests with an upscale experience in the Carolinas where they can take advantage of Fort Mill's many attractions and proximity to the region's most prominent cities."

There are currently more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels, including soon-to-open properties in Anaheim and South Boston.

