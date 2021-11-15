Choice Privileges Brings Back Customer-Favorite "Members Only Madness" Daily Deals

Choice Privileges loyalty program members will receive a daily email alerting them of each "Members Only Madness" deal, which can also be found at CPMadness.com or through the Choice Hotels mobile app. Guests must be enrolled in the Choice Privileges rewards program to take advantage of this promotion, as well as enjoy other immediate program perks. Signing up is free and can be done easily in person at any Choice Hotels property, on the Choice Hotels mobile app, or online by going to www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges .

"Our members value the exclusive perks that come with being a part of Choice Privileges, and the annual Members Only Madness promotion is one of the many ways we continue to thank them for their continued affinity with our brands and loyalty program," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "From discounts on stays to gift cards and bonus points, guests can unlock some of the year's best deals for extra cheer during the holiday season."

Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guests can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

