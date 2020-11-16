Choice Privileges Brings Back Popular "Members Only Madness" Deals To Reward Loyal Customers In Time For Holidays

Choice Privileges loyalty program members will receive a daily email alerting them of each "Members Only Madness" deal, which can also be found at CPMadness.com . Guests must be enrolled in the Choice Privileges rewards program to take advantage of this promotion, as well as enjoy other immediate program perks. Signing up is free and can be done easily in person at any Choice Hotels property, on the Choice Hotels mobile app, or online by going to www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges .

As an added bonus during the holiday season, Choice Hotels is offering a 30% discount to all guests when booking a stay at a Choice-branded hotel on Cyber Monday, which is Monday, November 30.

"We know this year has truly been unprecedented, so we want to thank our more than 46 million Choice Privileges members for continuing to choose to stay with us by providing them with access to exclusive perks during our Members Only Madness promotion. We hope this week filled with surprise rewards will bring a little extra holiday cheer to our incredible loyalty members," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "We don't want anyone to feel left out during the holidays, so we're doubling down on our efforts to reward this season by offering a 30% discount to all guests who book a stay with us on Cyber Monday."

Membership for Choice Privileges is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program. Choice Privileges members must book their travel directly on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app, or by calling 800.4CHOICE.

Choice Privileges, named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, announced a series of enhancements earlier this year to help provide its members with additional flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status; pausing the forfeiture of loyalty points until Dec. 31, 2020; and initiating upgrades, extensions and bonuses for current elite members.

Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative and flexible cancellation policies are designed to help give guests added peace of mind when booking a Choice-branded hotel. All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

