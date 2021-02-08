Choice Privileges Celebrates Presidents Day Weekend With Traveler Discounts

"Whether guests are seeking warmer weather or looking for a quick winter getaway, guests can sweeten their Presidents Day weekend or Valentine's Day trip with an extra discount off their stays," said Sarah Searls, chief customer officer, Choice Hotels. "Anyone can sign up for free to be a Choice Privileges member and take advantage of this exclusive 20% off rate and all the benefits and perks that go along with membership."

To receive this 20% off discount, guests can book travel at ChoiceHotels.com, on the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE, and can enroll in the Choice Privileges program at checkout.

Choice Privileges, named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, is making it easier than ever for loyalty members to achieve elite status this year after recently announcing a continuation of the new requirements to earn benefits faster. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status and initiating extensions for current elite members.

Membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guest can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels, all-inclusive AMResorts® properties and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative and flexible cancellation policies are designed to help give guests added peace of mind when booking a Choice-branded hotel. All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

