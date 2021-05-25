Choice Privileges Introduces "Get on the Road. Get Rewarded." Summer Promotion

"Whether reconnecting with family or friends, seeing clients again, or taking a much-needed vacation, there are many reasons for our Choice Privileges loyalty members to travel right now," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "We want to make their trips even better with a $50 gift card that can be redeemed not just with us, but at their favorite restaurant, shopping destination, or to fill up their gas tank. When considering and planning summer travel, Choice Hotels offers all kinds of experiences to fulfill whatever adventure is on the horizon – from staying beachside to roaming the great outdoors near Choice-branded hotels, all-inclusive AMResorts ® properties and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts."

To participate in "Get on the Road. Get Rewarded.," Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before check-out, and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additional details on the promotion and redemption can be found at www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/promo/gift-card.

Choice Privileges, named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, is making it easier than ever for loyalty members to achieve elite status this year after announcing a continuation of the new requirements to earn benefits faster. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status and initiating extensions for current elite members.

Membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guest can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels, all-inclusive AMResorts® properties and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

