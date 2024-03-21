Choice Privileges Launches Auction Tool Allowing Members to Bid on Newly Released Music & Sports Experiences for Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kane Brown, the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals

"Choice Privileges members value experiences over things, and that's why we continue to expand the Choice Privileges Experiences program to increase and diversify experience offerings that money can't buy," said Julie Purser, vice president, loyalty strategy and membership rewards, Choice Hotels. "From college football to concerts, professional racing, basketball and hockey games, Choice Privileges is excited to continue adding new experiences for members and increase their engagement during the redemption process through the addition of this auction tool."

New experiences offered

Choice Privileges continues to add new experiences across sports and music helping members pursue their passions. Newly released experiences, through agreements with Learfield and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, are now available for bidding:

Kane Brown Platinum Concert Experience – Indiana University (2): Two (2) premium side stage viewing/seating for concert performances; artist Meet and Greet; an invitation to the pre-show Hoosier Welcome Reception with complimentary open bar and appetizers; access to VIP Lounge with dedicated cash bar, preshow activities and more; premium parking near Memorial Stadium; early entrance into the stadium; two (2) merchandise items; two (2) commemorative Full Ride Tour VIP laminates; two (2) night Choice Hotels stay in Bloomington ; $1,500 in travel gift cards for airfare, transportation, incidentals ( $750 per person).

How it works

To bid on an available experience, log into your Choice Privileges account and review the experience description on ChoicePrivilegesExperiences.com. Once you have reviewed the experience description and are ready to bid, click "Bid." Then, you can submit the amount of Choice Privileges points you want to bid, and you're in the running. An email confirming the bid you placed will be sent to the email address you have in your Choice Privileges profile shortly thereafter. Once you've placed a bid, you are able to increase your bid simply by entering another bid on the auction. The winner will be notified by email immediately following auction closing and Choice Privileges will follow up shortly after to confirm necessary details to fulfill the winning experience. If you did not place the winning bid, you will receive an e-mail that the auction has closed and your bid was not the winning one. If you won, enjoy! [Exact details of each experience may vary due to weather and other factors.]

Previously announced Choice Privileges Experiences have included college football and basketball gameday experiences with 18 schools including University of Alabama, University of Michigan and Ohio State University, and VIP experiences at all 38 races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup series season through a collaboration with Trackhouse Racing.

Choice Privileges members can earn points by staying at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Members can also earn points by using one of two new co-branded credit cards where cardholders can earn on everyday purchases including gas, groceries, and home goods. Choice's family of brands range from upper upscale and upscale, full service, boutique and resort-like hotels Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to midscale, economy and extended stay hotels including Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Everhome and Mainstay Suites.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with at other properties, like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders.

