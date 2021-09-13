Choice Privileges Loyalty Members Can Stay More To Earn Bonus Points This Fall

"As our members plan their fall travel and vacations, we want to provide an easy way to earn free nights and extra perks to bring value to their trips," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "We're continuing to deliver on those exclusive rewards with no limit on the amount of bonus points travelers can earn when they stay with us this fall – just another way we're saying thanks to our 50 million Choice Privileges members."

To participate in the "Stay More, Earn More." promotion, Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before checkout, and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additional details on the promotion can be found at www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/promo/fall-2021-bonus-points-deal.

Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guest can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels, and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

www.choicehotels.com

