Choice Privileges "Members Only Madness" Is Back With Daily Deals

"For shoppers looking to save big this season, our Members Only promotion is a great way to secure early savings on holiday travel," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "We pride ourselves on providing loyalty members with access to exclusive perks that they can immediately take advantage of year-round, and surprising and delighting guests with a week of daily deals is our way of saying thank-you to our more than 43-million members this season."

To participate in "Members Only Madness," guests must be enrolled in Choice Privileges. Choice Privileges members must book their travel directly on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app, or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additionally, travelers must register for the promotion sweepstakes at www.CPMadness.com for a chance to win a free stay at any Cambria hotel, including airfare, with no purchase necessary.

Choice Privileges has been named a top hotel loyalty program in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and by U.S. News & World Report for four consecutive years. The free membership offers fast rewards and features the one of a kind Your Extras program where members staying midweek get added benefits including bonus points, airline miles, or credit to spend at Amazon or Uber. When booking direct at ChoiceHotels.com or on Choice's mobile app, members get the lowest price, guaranteed through the exclusive Member Rate and have access to a variety of exclusive deals all year long.

For more information on Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

