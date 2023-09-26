Choice Privileges Now Offering Guests Grubhub Delivery at 500 Choice Hotels

News provided by

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

From adding more upscale hotel offerings to its family of participating hotel brands to offering two, new co-branded credit cards, the award-winning loyalty program continues to expand member opportunities and benefits

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) announced that Choice Privileges now offers food ordering and delivery through a collaboration with Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, to guests during stays at 500 participating Choice Hotels. As part of a continued reinvigoration of the award-winning loyalty program, Choice Privileges is expanding rewards and opportunities for guests during their travels.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)

Guests at participating midscale and extended stay Choice hotels brands, including Everhome Suites, Clarion Pointe, Comfort Inn, Mainstay Suites and Sleep Inn properties, will be able to access Grubhub's network of more than 365,000 restaurants and convenience offerings. To order, guests will be able to access a branded ordering and delivery experience within the Grubhub app while on the hotel's property and are able to receive two free months of Grubhub+, Grubhub's loyalty program that provides diners access to unlimited $0 delivery on orders of $12+.

"We are always looking to expand opportunities for Choice Privileges members, and we strive to focus on benefits that will add additional value for our members," said Julie Purser, vice president, loyalty strategy and membership rewards, Choice Hotels. "Offering $0 delivery fees with Grubhub enriches the guest experience at these participating hotels as it provides logistical and financial ease to guests seeking food delivery."

"Whether guests are traveling for work, relaxation or fun, we want to be their go-to delivery provider that keeps them fed no matter where they are," said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite Hospitality at Grubhub. "We're excited to offer a convenient and seamless ordering and delivery experience for Choice Hotel guests that allows them to explore the flavors of local communities across the country."

This expansion of Choice Privileges member benefits follows several other recent efforts to reinvigorate the loyalty program. Earlier this year, Choice launched two co-brand credit cards – the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard and Choice Privileges Mastercard – to offer travelers more ways to accelerate the amount of Choice Privileges points they earn while staying at participating Choice Hotels and on everyday spending like gas, groceries and home goods.

In July, Choice Hotels completed the successful integration of the Radisson Rewards Americas loyalty program into the Choice Privileges program. This enables the nearly 60 million Choice Privileges members to earn and redeem points at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands.

The integration of Radisson Rewards Americas into Choice Privileges expanded member benefits to include complimentary breakfast for members with Diamond status at Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, and Park Plaza hotels. Additional member benefits include:

  • The expanded types of hotels Choice Privileges members can earn and/or redeem points with including Luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts; PENN Casinos & Resorts; BlueGreen Vacations; and exclusive college football and basketball experiences.
  • "Your Extras:" Members can choose from selection of gift cards or Choice Privileges points when they check in for a stay that includes at least one Sunday through Thursday night at participating brands.
  • An Elite Welcome Gift of 250 Points: Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members receive 250 points per stay as a thank you.

For more information and to start planning your next getaway and earn travel rewards, visit ChoiceHotels.com and enroll in Choice Privileges for free.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Privileges®
The award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Circus Circus Hotel & Casino and Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Grubhub
Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Also from this source

Choice Hotels Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Choice Hotels International Announces Executive Appointments and Organizational Structure Evolution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.