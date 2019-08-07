Choice Privileges Recognized As A Leading Travel Rewards Program For Fourth Consecutive Year By U.S. News & World Report

"We're thrilled to continue our streak of recognitions on U.S News and World Report 's respected list of Best Travel Rewards Programs," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "Our concerted effort to guarantee members the best rates on choicehotels.com, as well as offering our one-of-a-kind Your Extras program, ensures all of our members get rewarded early and often. We constantly explore how to build on our highly esteemed loyalty program, and we never stop seeking new ways to show guests how much we appreciate their business. That's why we are excited to announce that we are adding new perks that make Choice Privileges even better for frequent guests."

Today, Choice Privileges is also announcing enhanced benefits for all Elite members1, to be used at any of the more than 7,000 Choice-branded hotels worldwide:

Roll-over nights to help members keep their member status

Priority early check-in 2

Priority late check-out, guaranteed for Platinum and Diamond Members

Reserved parking spots at domestic and Canadian hotels3

All Choice Privileges members qualify for are a variety of great rewards, including:

10 Points per Dollar : Members can earn 10 points per $1 spent at more than 7,000 Choice hotels.

: Members can earn 10 points per spent at more than 7,000 Choice hotels. Keep Your Points : Points never expire, as long as members stay active.

: Points never expire, as long as members stay active. Your Extras: This first-of-its-kind program delivers exclusive instant rewards at check-in to members for Sunday through Thursday night stays. Members may choose from a variety of reward offerings, such as airline miles, fuel rewards, coffee gift cards, rideshare credits, or bonus Choice Privileges points.

This first-of-its-kind program delivers exclusive instant rewards at check-in to members for Sunday through Thursday night stays. Members may choose from a variety of reward offerings, such as airline miles, fuel rewards, coffee gift cards, rideshare credits, or bonus Choice Privileges points. Points plus Cash : Members can combine points and cash to redeem a reward night.

: Members can combine points and cash to redeem a reward night. Rewards Exchange: Members can instantly exchange points for airline or Amtrak miles.

U.S. News and World Report identified the top rewards programs for everyday travelers using a methodology that weighs five components: network size, property diversity, geographic coverage, added benefits and ease of earning a free night. In total, 15 of the most prominent hotel loyalty programs were evaluated for the 2019-20 rankings. A complete list of travel programs recognized by U.S. News & World Report is available at https://travel.usnews.com/rankings/travel-rewards.

The Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program has also consistently been highly ranked in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for three consecutive years. For more information about the Choice Privileges rewards program, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

1 Available at select locations

2 Elite members are guests who stay 10 nights or more in a calendar year.

3 Available at locations that own their own lots.

